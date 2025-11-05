Arizona Rep. links rejected vote to school district's financial transparency

The Brief Voters rejected the bond and override measures for the Tolleson Union High School District, which a local Representative claims is a 40-point swing from past approvals. Rep. Matt Gress (R) is blaming the defeat on the district's refusal to provide financial records he requested 49 days ago, demanding over $26,000 in fees instead. Gress is now calling on the Governing Board to halt construction on an $80 million domed stadium until financial transparency and public confidence are restored.



An Arizona Representative is responding to a rejected vote involving the Tolleson Union High School District bond and override measures.

What we know:

Rep. Matt Gress (R) issued a statement on Nov. 5, following Tuesday night's election results where voters rejected both the both and override measures sought by the school district.

According to a news release, he first requested Tolleson Union's financial transaction data in late August after a legislative audit hearing on the district's finances. Rep. Gress' office said the district has since refused to hand over electronic copies and is demanding more than $26,000 in fees.

He claims that after another request on Sept. 17., the district has not complied. As of Nov. 5, it has been 49 days since the second request.

What He's Saying:

"Voters have spoken clearly. The defeat of these measures represents a major shift—roughly a 40 point swing from the district’s previous bond and override approvals. That kind of reversal doesn’t happen by chance. It reflects taxpayers’ deep concern over how their money is being managed and the direction of district leadership."

Rep. Gress said that trust in the public diminishes when a school district refuses to provide their financial records, delays their responses to the Legislature, and continues to push for an $80 million stadium while facing an active recall effort.

He called on the governing board to halt construction on the stadium until they are transparent with the finances.

"The people of Tolleson have made their position clear: accountability must come before new spending. The Legislature will continue seeking the financial information needed to ensure that taxpayer funds are used responsibly."

The other side:

FOX 10 has reached out for comment from the Tolleson Union Board and is waiting to hear back.