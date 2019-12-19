FOX 10 Phoenix
News
Weather
Traffic
AZ AM
Seen on TV Links
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Arizona Headlines
Immigration
Crime & Public Safety
Wildfires
Health
Consumer
National News
World News
Weather
Forecast Video
Weather Planners
Weather Alerts
Monsoon
Weather App
Weather Team
Hurricanes
Traffic
Freeway Travel Times
Traffic Cameras
Flight Delays
Weekend Closures
FOX 10 Originals
News Now
Made in Arizona
Drone Zone
Newsmaker Saturday
Life Hacks
Olmost the Weekend
Mug Shots
Arizona Morning
Cool House
Cory's Corner
Community Cares
Food & Recipes
Poll of the Day
Silent Witness
Taste of the Town
Thrifty Thursday
Video
Watch Live
News Now
News Now #2
Politics
Arizona Politics
2020 Election
National Politics
Newsmaker Saturday
Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Special Reports
Only on FOX
Missing Persons
Vaping
Entertainment
TV Listings
FOX 10 Xtra
Events
InstaStories
Offbeat, Unusual
Pets & Animals
Viral
Play "America Says" online
Sports
Cardinals
Diamondbacks
Suns
Coyotes
Mercury
Soccer
About Us
Advertise
News Team
Mobile Apps
Copies of Newscasts
Work for Us
Closed Captioning
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Seen on TV Links
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off quake-stricken Puerto Rico
Many cars on the auction block at Barrett-Jackson, including 'flying car'
Police: Dye pack seen exploding with a 'pink poof' as bank robbery suspect fled from scene
Police: Man threatened officers before deadly Frankford standoff
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Rescued dog becomes first pit bull arson detection K9 in New Jersey
Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week
Lockdown lifted at MacDill AFB after report of armed suspect near base gate
Americans feel most anxious about upcoming week at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, survey shows
Texas governor to reject new refugees, first state to do so under Trump administration
5.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Puerto Rico, USGS says
'The church knew he was a predator': Victim advocate speaks out on former Phoenix priest's indictment
Millennials’ support of boomer candidates could prove pivotal in 2020 presidential election
US blames Iran for Ukrainian jetliner downing, pledges probe
Skyline High School community takes part in suicide prevention walk
Court documents reveal disturbing details in bizarre sexual assault at Chandler apartment
Statue mocking Trump as a two-faced 'vampire' set ablaze in Slovenia
Arizona Headlines
View More
Many cars on the auction block at Barrett-Jackson, including 'flying car'
'The church knew he was a predator': Victim advocate speaks out on former Phoenix priest's indictment
Skyline High School community takes part in suicide prevention walk
Court documents reveal disturbing details in bizarre sexual assault at Chandler apartment
Phoenix Police: 15-year-olds arrested in connection with shooting that seriously injured man
YCSO: Sedona resort employee used customer's credit card to pay for boyfriend's bail
U.S. & World News
View More
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off quake-stunned Puerto Rico
Police: Man threatened officers before deadly Frankford standoff
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Rescued dog becomes first pit bull arson detection K9 in New Jersey
Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week
Lockdown lifted at MacDill AFB after report of armed suspect near base gate
Politics
View More
Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week
Arizona State Senator to amend SB1082 to clear up confusion about sex education
Marianne Williamson, spiritual adviser and self-help guru, drops out of 2020 presidential race
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
Arrests at Mexican border steadily declined over the past year
Arizona's water supply a major issue for legislative session
Crime & Public Safety
View More
Police: Dye pack seen exploding with a 'pink poof' as bank robbery suspect fled from scene
Police: Man threatened officers before deadly Frankford standoff
Mug Shot Gallery - January 2020
'The church knew he was a predator': Victim advocate speaks out on former Phoenix priest's indictment
Court documents reveal disturbing details in bizarre sexual assault at Chandler apartment
Pasco sheriff: Man intentionally ran over 75-year-old veteran, saying he was 'looking for someone to kill'
Consumer News & Recalls
View More
Many cars on the auction block at Barrett-Jackson, including 'flying car'
Johnson and Johnson agrees to pay $6.3 million in Infants’ Tylenol settlement
Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga
Lime to pull out of multiple markets, including Phoenix
Regal Cinemas is ditching Coke products and the internet is fuming
CVS receipt-themed scarves turn long-running joke into fashionable reality
Arizona Morning
View More
video
Cory's Corner: Harlow's Cafe
video
Sewbella's Mobile Quilt Cart
video
White Castle will be open 24 hours starting January 12
video
New ASU campus coming to downtown Mesa
video
Dating after divorce
video
Cory's Corner: Maricopa County Home and Garden Show
Offbeat & Unusual
View More
Hospital worker who reads to sick children asking for book donations
New York teen discovers a planet 1,300 light-years away
South Jersey 3-year-old invites entire class to adoption ceremony
‘Devil horns’: Photo of sunrise over Persian Gulf during eclipse captures incredible phenomenon
Kids give standing ovation to 6-year-old classmate after his final chemo treatment
Natural Light giving out free beer to anyone turning 21 in 2020
Sports
View More
Kucherov scores 2, Lightning top Coyotes 4-0 for 9th in row
Patton's 23 points carries Sacramento St. past N. Arizona
Richardson helps No. 9 Oregon outlast No. 24 Arizona in OT
Martin scores 24, Arizona State holds off Oregon State 82-76
Diamondbacks finalize $3M, 1-year deal with Rondón
Bed frames made from cardboard for Tokyo Olympic athletes
Entertainment
View More
‘The Incredible Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno to become New Mexico sheriff’s deputy
Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67 after battle with brain cancer
Production on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot halted after showrunner steps down
Natural Light giving out free beer to anyone turning 21 in 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance foundation to donate $3 million to Australia fire relief
Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wax figures from royal family display