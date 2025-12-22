Sky Harbor sees surge in travelers as AAA predicts record holiday flights

The Brief AAA projects a record 8 million domestic air travelers this holiday season, with more than 185,000 passengers expected to fly through Arizona. Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are managing heavy crowds at Terminal 3 as travelers swap Arizona’s 75-degree weather for colder climates, or vice versa.



A record 8 million people are expected to take domestic flights this holiday season, including more than 185,000 travelers in Arizona, according to AAA data.

What they're saying:

At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Terminal 3 saw a steady stream of passengers Monday, three days ahead of Christmas. While many travelers arrived to enjoy Arizona’s warm temperatures, others prepared to depart for much colder climates.

"Phoenix airport is efficient," one traveler said while navigating the terminal. "Even though it's hard to drive around, it's easy to get through."

The contrast in weather remained a primary topic for those en route. One passenger heading home to Seattle noted that Arizona's forecasted rain was minor compared to the flooding currently impacting Washington state.

Other travelers expressed a mix of excitement to see family and reluctance to leave the desert's 75-degree weather for the dry, cold air of the north.

Airport officials are working to manage the influx of passengers and plan to introduce improvements to the Terminal 3 parking experience to accommodate the thousands of vehicles expected through the end of the week.