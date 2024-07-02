Expand / Collapse search
Nearly $10K worth of illegal fireworks seized in Chandler: PD

Updated  July 2, 2024 12:32pm MST
Chandler Police say officers confiscated almost $10,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a vendor along Chandler Boulevard on June 28. (Chandler PD)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - As the Valley gets ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, police say they are cracking down on vendors who sell illegal fireworks.

Chandler Police say officers confiscated almost $10,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a vendor along Chandler Boulevard on June 28.

What are illegal fireworks?

"Illegal fireworks include anything that explodes or leaves the ground and launches into the air," Chandler Police said. "These fireworks can be attributed to property damage, structure and field fires, severe burn injuries, and other accidents."

Fireworks safety tips

If you plan on celebrating Independence Day with legal fireworks, Chandler Police say you should follow these steps to stay safe:

  • Always have a nearby water source handy.
  • Never allow children to use lighters.
  • Be mindful of pets who may get scared. Keep them indoors, or otherwise secured.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.

"The use of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed on private property, with the permission of the property owner, from June 24 through July 6," police said. "Chandler prohibits the use of permissible consumer fireworks in any public park."

For more information on using fireworks safely in Chandler, click here.