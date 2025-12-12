East Valley city rejects proposed data center; deadly shooting at Ahwatukee apartments l Morning News Brief

article

From an East Valley city rejecting a controversial plan to build a massive data center to a homicide investigation at an Ahwatukee apartment complex, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 12.

1. Chandler says no to massive data center

What we know:

The Chandler City Council voted unanimously to reject a controversial plan that would've brought a massive data center to the East Valley city.

What they're saying:

During a city council meeting on Thursday night, some residents voiced "grave" concerns over noise, energy usage and the city's water crisis.

2. Homicide investigation in Ahwatukee

What we know:

A man was found shot and killed in the doorway of an Ahwatukee apartment near 44th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with digital evidence on the incident to contact them at 602-262-6151.

3. Woman, two children killed

What we know:

A 40-year-old woman and two of her children were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their Arkansas home following a welfare check, authorities said. The shooting reportedly happened just one day after the final divorce hearing for the woman and her estranged husband.

Dig deeper:

Republican Arkansas Sen. Terry Rice told a local news station that Charity Beallis met with him earlier in 2025 and said she was fearful for her life, as well as the lives of her children.

4. ‘I feel scared'

The backstory:

Gary Lansky attacked 7-year-old Saida Mashrah at a Detroit park on Oct. 8, 2024, slashing her throat. He also tried to puncture her stomach with a pocket knife.

What they're saying:

Mashrah spoke out in court during Lansky's sentencing hearing.

"I feel scared, nervous, and after this accident happened to me, I didn't want to go to sleep, and I didn't want to go to the park and I didn't want to do anything," she said. "I felt like I was stuck in the house not doing anything. Just playing with my toys and watching TV, not doing anything. I felt like if I go outside somebody would try to take me in their van. I feel like if I went outside someone would try to drag me ... kill me."

