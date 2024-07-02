Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Child rescued from South Mountain; Bat swarm seen on weather radar | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  July 2, 2024 6:59pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Child rescued; PD report fallout | Nightly Roundup

From a child who is in extremely critical condition following a rescue on South Mountain to the ongoing fallout over a U.S. Department of Justice report on the Phoenix Police Department, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a child who is in extremely critical condition following a rescue on South Mountain to a bat swarm that managed to get picked up by a weather radar in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

1. Child in extremely critical condition following rescue

Child in extremely critical condition following hiking rescue on South Mountain
Child in extremely critical condition following hiking rescue on South Mountain

The incident, according to officials, unfolded on South Mountain.

2. That's not rain…

Bat swarm registered as rain on Phoenix weather radar; bigger swarms expected later this summer
Bat swarm registered as rain on Phoenix weather radar; bigger swarms expected later this summer

Bats: they’re here, and there are so many of them, in fact, that it was picked up on weather radar, and experts say swarms like the ones seen on radar this past weekend could get even bigger.

3. Heart attack kills Arizona football coach

Arizona football coach dies after suffering severe heart attack
Arizona football coach dies after suffering severe heart attack

The Northern Arizona Wranglers say David Moran, the team's defensive coordinator, collapsed in the hallway at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, about two hours before the team was set to play in a game.

4. Police group, Maricopa County Attorney criticizes DOJ report on Phoenix Police

'Highly irresponsible and offensive': Arizona Police Association, MCAO respond to DOJ report on Phoenix Police
'Highly irresponsible and offensive': Arizona Police Association, MCAO respond to DOJ report on Phoenix Police

In the 126-page report, the DOJ said Phoenix PD discriminates against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, unlawfully detains homeless people and uses excessive force, including unjustified deadly force.

5. Looking ahead to the 4th of July

Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations
Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations

Looking for places to see the fireworks in the Valley or elsewhere in Arizona to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 7/2/24