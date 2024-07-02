Child rescued from South Mountain; Bat swarm seen on weather radar | Nightly Roundup

Child rescued; PD report fallout | Nightly Roundup
From a child who is in extremely critical condition following a rescue on South Mountain to the ongoing fallout over a U.S. Department of Justice report on the Phoenix Police Department, here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From a child who is in extremely critical condition following a rescue on South Mountain to a bat swarm that managed to get picked up by a weather radar in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
1. Child in extremely critical condition following rescue
Featured
The incident, according to officials, unfolded on South Mountain.
2. That's not rain…
Featured
Bats: they’re here, and there are so many of them, in fact, that it was picked up on weather radar, and experts say swarms like the ones seen on radar this past weekend could get even bigger.
3. Heart attack kills Arizona football coach
Featured
The Northern Arizona Wranglers say David Moran, the team's defensive coordinator, collapsed in the hallway at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, about two hours before the team was set to play in a game.
4. Police group, Maricopa County Attorney criticizes DOJ report on Phoenix Police
Featured
In the 126-page report, the DOJ said Phoenix PD discriminates against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, unlawfully detains homeless people and uses excessive force, including unjustified deadly force.
5. Looking ahead to the 4th of July
Featured
Looking for places to see the fireworks in the Valley or elsewhere in Arizona to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 7/2/24