Child rescued from South Mountain; Bat swarm seen on weather radar | Nightly Roundup

From a child who is in extremely critical condition following a rescue on South Mountain to a bat swarm that managed to get picked up by a weather radar in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

1. Child in extremely critical condition following rescue

Featured article

2. That's not rain…

Featured article

3. Heart attack kills Arizona football coach

Featured article

4. Police group, Maricopa County Attorney criticizes DOJ report on Phoenix Police

Featured article

5. Looking ahead to the 4th of July

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight