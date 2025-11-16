4 prisoners hospitalized after seizing in Goodyear prison

The Brief Four inmates from a Goodyear prison were hospitalized Sunday morning after suffering seizures. The exact cause of the seizures is unknown, but officials suggest it may be the result of ingesting a substance. The current condition of the hospitalized inmates and the total number of affected individuals remains unclear.



Four inmates were hospitalized Sunday morning after they suffered seizures while in prison, according to the Goodyear Fire Department.

What we know:

On the morning of Nov. 16, Goodyear Fire and other agencies responded to Perryville Prison for multiple prisoners seizing.

"Multiple patients" were treated, and four inmates were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said that while the exact cause is unknown, it could be the result of "ingesting something."

What we don't know:

The exact number of individuals treated, and the current condition of the hospitalized inmates is currently unknown. It remains unclear what caused the seizures.

What's next:

FOX 10 has requested a statement from the prison, but haven't heard back.