4 prisoners hospitalized after seizing in Goodyear prison

By
Published  November 16, 2025 2:22pm MST
Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Four inmates were hospitalized Sunday morning after they suffered seizures while in prison, according to the Goodyear Fire Department.

What we know:

On the morning of Nov. 16, Goodyear Fire and other agencies responded to Perryville Prison for multiple prisoners seizing.

"Multiple patients" were treated, and four inmates were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said that while the exact cause is unknown, it could be the result of "ingesting something."

What we don't know:

The exact number of individuals treated, and the current condition of the hospitalized inmates is currently unknown. It remains unclear what caused the seizures.

What's next:

FOX 10 has requested a statement from the prison, but haven't heard back. 

