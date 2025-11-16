4 prisoners hospitalized after seizing in Goodyear prison
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Four inmates were hospitalized Sunday morning after they suffered seizures while in prison, according to the Goodyear Fire Department.
What we know:
On the morning of Nov. 16, Goodyear Fire and other agencies responded to Perryville Prison for multiple prisoners seizing.
"Multiple patients" were treated, and four inmates were taken to a nearby hospital.
Officials said that while the exact cause is unknown, it could be the result of "ingesting something."
What we don't know:
The exact number of individuals treated, and the current condition of the hospitalized inmates is currently unknown. It remains unclear what caused the seizures.
What's next:
FOX 10 has requested a statement from the prison, but haven't heard back.
The Source: Goodyear Fire Department