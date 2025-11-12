Goodyear PD asks residents to register cameras for new crime-fighting tool

The Brief The Goodyear Police Department launched a voluntary virtual block watch program that allows residents and businesses to register their security cameras, helping police quickly identify potential sources of footage to solve crimes. The program does not give police direct access to the cameras; if a crime occurs, the department will contact registered owners to request footage, aiming to cut down investigation time and enhance community safety.



The Goodyear Police Department launched a virtual block watch, a voluntary camera registration program designed to leverage home and business security systems to solve crimes more quickly.

What we know:

The program does not give police direct access to the cameras but allows investigators to know which properties may have footage that could aid an investigation.

The high-tech twist on a neighborhood watch program asks community members and business owners to register their cameras to help officers quickly find potential evidence when a crime occurs.

"Nowadays everybody has home surveillance videos," said Sgt. Mayra Reeson with the Goodyear Police Department. She noted that security footage is crucial for solving crimes.

The department hopes the registration system will cut down on the time it takes to find relevant cameras.

What they're saying:

Some residents expressed support for the initiative.

"If it helps the community be a safer place, I don’t see any issue," said Goodyear resident Peter Patterson. Another resident, Catreena Rodriquez, called it "really good," citing the increase in thefts she has seen reported on neighborhood apps.

Henry Tran, owner of Henry's Hawaiian Grill, also backed the initiative, saying, "That's a good idea, because it brings down crime and more safety."

Reeson added the goal is "getting that information faster and then, hopefully, being able to close cases a lot faster."

What's next:

If police are investigating in a registered area, they will reach out to the owner to see if their cameras captured relevant footage.

What you can do:

Click here if you'd like to join the virtual block watch.