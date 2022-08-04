Pinal County elections director 'no longer employed' after primary day problems

Officials in Pinal County have announced changes in leadership in its elections department after a shortage of some ballots at about two dozen voting sites during Tuesday’s primary election led to some voters leaving without being able to cast their ballots.

The county announced on Aug. 4 that Elections Director David Frisk "is no longer in the position of Elections Director and is no longer employed by Pinal County."

"Recorder Virginia Ross has resigned from her elected office and has been appointed Elections director effective immediately," officials said.

Elections Director David Frisk is "no longer employed by Pinal County" after ballot shortages on Arizona Primary Day led to some people not being able to cast their vote. Recorder Virginia Ross has resigned from her elected office and has been appoin (Pinal County) Expand

FOX 10 received several calls and emails on Election Day from viewers reporting a variety of problems with in-person voting, including a shortage of ballots. Some people at precinct 15 in San Tan Valley said they couldn't get a ballot to vote because the location ran out.

They were given a card telling them to come back later.

At least 20 polling locations were impacted throughout the day.

The problems were the second in the primary. When mail ballots were sent out early in July, many were missing city races and the county — a growing suburban area south of metro Phoenix and home to over 425,000 residents — was forced to send supplemental ballots to those voters.

MORE: 2022 Elections: Pinal County officials describe supplemental ballots that are being sent out

On Tuesday, that earlier issue played a role during in-person voting at some of the county’s 95 polling sites. Each site may have had as many as 10 ballot styles.

A surge of people going to the polls led to some sites either running short or out of ballots. The county tried to print new ballots, but old printers were limited, and it took a long time in some cases to get new ballots to the affected polling sites.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer and Jeffrey McClure, chair of the Board of Supervisors, both blamed the problems on human error. McClure called it "a major screw-up."

"We're all human. We've all screwed up. There's nothing sinister. It wasn't as if we said, ‘Hey, this is only going to impact a Republican, or this is only going to impact a Democrat.’ This was widespread, it was equal opportunity, it was just simply a mistake," Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said.