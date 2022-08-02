Primary Election 2022: Confusion in Pinal County caused by 'unprecedented demand for in-person ballots'

There haven't been reports of any major issues across most polling locations in Arizona, but there has been continued confusion in parts of the state, like Pinal County.

You might remember the mix-up involving city and municipal contests in some Pinal County locations. Some voters there actually had two ballots to fill out.

FOX 10 has received several calls and emails on Election Day from viewers saying they had issues with the voting in Pinal County, in-person. Some people at precinct 15 in San Tan Valley said they couldn't get a ballot to vote because the location ran out.

They were given a card telling them to come back later.

FOX 10 did reach out to a spokesperson for the county who said the polling site got new ballots around 2:30 and 2:45 in the afternoon. "Polling sites are being replenished as and when they request additional ballots for their sites," a spokesperson said.

At least 20 polling locations have been impacted throughout the day.

Another issue was this year, some voters have two ballots, one for municipal and another for state, federal legislative, and county races.

One woman at precinct 58 said she didn't get the municipal ballot. Another woman says her mail-in municipal ballot said "Queen Creek" on it when she lives in Pinal County.

Heidi Dinehart explained the issue, saying she was told, "‘We only set three ballots aside. One for your husband,’ that they got in, and 'You can have one of the others, we only got like 25 in this morning, and we're having everybody come back, and we hope to have some more this afternoon, but there's no guarantee."

Lynea Paradis is also upset with her experience.

"So I was frustrated and confused, and a man came to me and said, 'You have a manila envelope at the table, you're supposed to be the ballots,' they searched and found them. It was small, and you know, ballots are slightly longer, and he folded my ballots and put them in an envelope behind the table," Paradis said.

Some callers have also said it was the Republican ballots that they were out of, but county officials have not been able to confirm that.

"If you experience an issue, a reminder: you can choose to use the express vote device located at the polling place, or as long as you are physically in line at 7:00pm today, you will be permitted to cast a ballot. Voters who arrive after 7:00pm are not permitted to cast a vote," the county said. "Pinal County is continuing to print additional ballots and distributing them to each affected precinct polling place."

