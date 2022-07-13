2022 Arizona Primary Elections: What you need to know

Arizona is holding its 2022 primary election for statewide and legislative candidates on Tuesday, August 2, followed by the general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Learn how to register to vote, find election dates and deadlines, the candidates, polling station locations, voting by mail safety, volunteer to be a poll worker, what to bring to the polls, and how to track your early ballot's status.

Primary election timeline:

July 6: Early voting begins

July 22: 5 p.m. Last day to sign up for the AEVL or request a one-time ballot by mail

July 26: Recommended deadline to mail back your ballot

August 2: Election Day; all ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m.

When do the polls open?

Polling stations will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Where do I vote?

Early voting for the primary election began on July 6 when ballots were mailed to voters on the Permanent Early Voting List, voters who requested a ballot-by-mail and in-person early voting at county recorders' offices and other designated early voting locations.



Each county has different in-person early voting options. Visit AZSOS.gov/county-election-info to learn about the in-person options in your area.

Is voting by mail safe?

"Ballot by mail has been available in Arizona for over two decades. In the 2020 General Election, approximately 89% of ballots cast were early ballots. As the majority of Arizona voters already choose this method to vote, the infrastructure and security measures are well in place to ensure ballots are safe and secure," stated officials on AZCleanelections.gov.

How is Arizona securing the vote-by-mail process?

The Secretary of State's Office lists the following methods:

Tamper Evident Envelopes and Ballot Tracking : In Arizona, counties utilize tamper evident envelopes for mailed ballots and voters can verify whether their ballot-by-mail has been sent to them and whether it has been received and accepted by the county after it has been mailed back.

Security of Ballot Drop-Off Locations and Drop-Boxes : Ballot drop-off locations and drop-boxes must comply with security requirements and procedures outlined in the Elections Procedures Manual.

Signature Verification : Every ballot-by-mail is authenticated through a rigorous signature verification process conduct by trained election officials. The voter is contacted if the signature on the ballot-by-mail affidavit is inconsistent with the signature in the voter’s registration record.

Criminal Penalties for Misconduct: Arizona law imposes severe criminal penalties for ballot tampering, vote buying, or discarding someone else’s ballot.

How can I register to vote?

According to the Secretary of State's Office website, the last day to request a ballot by mail for Independents and voters not on the Permanent Early Voting List is July 22.



Early voting

"Voters who wish to vote by mail but are registered as Independent or not on the Active Early Voting List are strongly encouraged to make their request as soon as possible," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. "We want to make sure everyone has enough time to make their voices heard."



Hobbs noted that there are other important items to remember about voting early, including:

All Arizona ballots-by-mail come with a postage-paid return envelope. There is no need to add more postage.

After sealing a ballot in the return envelope, voters must remember to sign and date the envelope, and include a phone number election officials can use to contact the voter if needed.

Voters can also drop off their voted ballot at the County Recorder's Office, any early voting location, any ballot drop box, or any Election Day voting location in their county.

"Voters also have the option of voting early in person. The counties will offer in-person early voting sites throughout the state, but the locations and hours of operation may vary," Hobbs said. "Voters should contact their county recorders with any questions they may have and make a plan to vote."



According to AZSOS.gov, "Your ballot-by-mail must be received by county election officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. If you are going to mail back your ballot-by-mail for the General Election, we recommend you do so by November 1, 2022. For the August 2, 2022 Primary Election, we recommend putting your ballot in the mail by July 26, 2022 . Otherwise, you should take your ballot to any ballot drop-off location or voting location in your county by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day."

If I voted already, will my vote be counted?

For Maricopa County, you can check your early voting ballot status here. You'll need to enter your last name, address, date of birth, along with your social security number, voter ID, state ID or driver's license number.



Text the word "JOIN" to 628-683 or visit TextSignUp.Maricopa.Vote to subscribe to automatic updates on your ballot status.



For any Arizona county, you can check My.Arizona.Vote to track the status of your ballot and confirm that it was received and counted.

I lost or damaged my ballot-by-mail. How do I get a replacement?

According to AZSOS.gov, "If you have lost or damaged your ballot-by-mail, you may request a replacement ballot via mail or in-person. To request a replacement ballot by mail, contact your County Recorder’s Office directly. You may also visit a voting location on or before Election Day to vote in-person. Visit My.Arizona.Vote to find your correct voting location."

I'm voting in person. What do I need to bring to my polling place?

A valid form of identification: Arizona driver's license; U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address; Arizona ID card, or Tribal enrollment card.



The address on your ID must match your voter registration address. If not, you must provide a utility bill in your name; bank or credit union statement (dated within 90 days of the election); Arizona vehicle registration; Indian census card; property tax statement for your residence; a piece of mail in your name marked 'Official Election Material;" Arizona vehicle insurance card; recorder's certificate; U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address; or a Tribal enrollment card.



If you have none of the items listed above, contact the Secretary of State's Office at 602-542-8683 or 1-877-THE VOTE.

I'm serving in the military overseas or reside overseas. What are my options for receiving and returning a ballot?

For military and overseas personnel to vote in the election, head to https://my.arizona.vote/UOCAVA2/default.aspx. You can request to register to vote and/or request a ballot-by-mail or upload a voted ballot. If you're unable to use the website for the ballot upload, you can fax the completed ballot to 602-364-2087 by the 7 p.m. (Arizona time) deadline on Election Day.



Who are the candidates in Arizona?

Governor

Democratic

Katie Hobbs https://www.katiehobbs.org

Aaron Lieberman (Withdrawn)

Marco Lopez https://marcolopez.com

Libertarian

Republican

Patrick Finerd (Write-In)

Steve Gaynor (Withdrawn)

Kari Lake https://www.karilake.com

Scott Neely https://neelyforgovernor.com

Karrin Taylor Robson https://karrinforarizona.com

Carlos Roldan (Write-In)

Matt Salmon (Withdrawn) https://mattsalmonforaz.com

Alex Schatz (Write-In)

Paola Tulliani-Zen https://zforarizona.com

U.S. Senator

Democratic

Libertarian

Republican

U.S. Congress - District 1

Democratic

Republican

U.S. Congress - District 2

Democratic

Republican

U.S. Congress - District 3

Democratic

Republican

U.S. Congress - District 4

Democratic

Republican

Kelly Cooper https://www.kellycooperarizona.com

Jerone Davison https://jeroneforcongress.com

Dave Giles https://www.davegilesforcongress.com

Rene Lopez https://www.renelopezforcongress.com

Alex Stovall (removed) https://www.alex4arizona.com

Wheeless Tanya ContrerasWheeless https://www.tanyaforarizona.com

U.S. Congress - District 5

Democratic

Republican

Jim Beall (Write-In)

Andy Biggs (Incumbent) https://biggsforcongress.com

David Boels (Write-In)

Martin Callan (Write-In)

U.S. Congress - District 6

Democratic

Republican

U.S. Congress - District 7

Democratic

Republican

U.S. Congress - District 8

U.S. Congress - District 9

Democratic

David Lucier (Write-In) https://twitter.com/davidflucier

Gene Scharer (Write-In)

Republican

Adam Morgan https://www.morgan4az.com

Jack Harper (Write-In)

Paul Gosar (Incumbent) https://drpaulgosar.com

Randy Kutz https://kutzforcongress.com

Sandra E. Dowling https://www.dowlingforcongress.net

Secretary of State

Democratic

Republican

Attorney General

Democratic

Libertarian

Republican

State Treasurer

Democratic

Republican

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Democratic

Libertarian

Republican

Tiffany Asch (Write-In)

Tom Horne https://www.electtomhorne.com

Shiry Sapir https://www.shirysapir.com

Michelle Udall https://www.michelleudall.com

Kara Woods (Write-In) https://woods4azeducation.com

State Mine Inspector

Corporation Commissioner

Democratic

Libertarian

Nathan Madden (Write-In)

Republican

For Arizona state senator and representative candidates, a full list is available at the Arizona Secretary of State's apps.arizona.vote website.

Sign up to be a poll worker

On AZSOS.gov, officials stated, "Poll workers are an essential part of democracy and the election process. Counties rely on poll workers to work on election day, throughout the early voting period, and, in some cases, after election day. Each county has different needs, from long-term positions at their tabulation center to working at voting locations on Election Day. No matter the role, poll workers are vital to the success of elections in Arizona."

The Secretary of State's Office says poll worker hiring is done at the county's discretion and contacting your county does not guarantee a position.

Apache County: Email mclark@co.apache.az.us to state your interest in working the upcoming election with your name address, phone number, and party registration.

Cochise County: Hiring is finalized for 2022.

Coconino County: "To be an Election Board Worker in Coconino County, you must be a registered voter, attend the required training and meetings, and serve voters at polling locations impartially, safely, and efficiently. Elections Board Workers may earn up to $275 depending on the role they serve on Election Day. Please join our team, we are committed to supporting you in serving our county voters." Email wkasprzyk@coconino.az.gov or head to https://www.coconino.az.gov/196/Become-an-Election-Board-Worker.

Gila County: Email eemiller@gilacountyaz.gov to state your interest in working the upcoming election with your name address, phone number, and party registration.

Graham County: Fill out the poll worker request form at https://graham.az.gov/503/Be-A-Poll-Worker. Email questions to hdunderstadt@graham.az.gov.

Greenlee County: Visit https://greenlee.az.gov/departments/elections to fill out the board worker application form.

La Paz County: Email elections@lapazcountyaz.org to state your interest in working the upcoming election with your name address, phone number, and party registration. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email bbartelsmeyer@lapazcountyaz.org to state your interest.

Maricopa County: "From poll workers to truck drivers, the Maricopa County Elections Department is hiring paid temporary workers to support elections in Maricopa County. While our hiring needs change depending on the size of the election, we would welcome Maricopa County voters to join us and work elections!" Visit http://getinvolved.maricopa.vote. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email Recruitment@Risc.Maricopa.Gov to state your interest.

Mohave County: Email elections@mohavecounty.us to state your interest in working the upcoming election with your name address, phone number, and party registration. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email elections@mohavecounty.us to state your interest.

Navajo County: Visit https://navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Election-Board-workers/Election-Board-Application to complete an election board application. For questions, contact elections@navajocountyaz.gov.

Pima County: Hiring is finalized for 2022.

Pinal County: See https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/ELECTIONS/Pages/PollWorkers.aspx for the application process. Qualified high school students can be poll workers by using the same link. A parental/guardian slip must be provided.

Santa Cruz County: Complete the poll worker application at https://www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/178/Poll-Worker-Information. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email elections@santacruzcountyaz.gov to state your interest.

Yavapai County: To complete the online poll worker application/questionnaire, visit https://apps.yavapaiaz.gov/PollWorkerApplication. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email web.elections@yavapaiaz.gov to state your interest.

Yuma County: Download and complete the election worker application at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/voter-election-services/election-workers, then return it to elections@yumacountyaz.gov. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. The same application and email address can be used to submit the form.

More Arizona voter information

Recognized political parties

As of April 2022, 1,478,781 (34.47%) voters are registered Republicans, 1,334,001 (31.09%) are Democrats, and 314,753 (0.81%) are Libertarian. 1,442,813 (33.63%) listed "Other" for a party name.

Contact information

