Maricopa County election officials detail election security, transparency ahead of Election Day

The Arizona general election is just over a month away and to help deliver information, as well as address questions and concerns, Maricopa County election officials are making themselves available to the public through a series of news conferences.

"For the past year and a half, I’ve tried to be the most transparent elected official possible," said Maricopa County Recorder, Stephen Richer, in a news conference on Oct. 4.

Tuesday's press conference was the first of several planned meetings to deliver information to the public. The office's goal is to become more available and open while addressing any concerns.

This comes after a slew of criticisms and myths spread after the 2020 election.

"Hundreds of myths or inaccuracies about the election process," Scott Jarrett said, the Maricopa County election director. "We’ve created a ‘JustTheFacts.vote' website where you can find information that debunks those inaccuracies, but really, if you have questions, if you are skeptical of the process, we actually encourage you to get involved, come figure out, and learn how we do elections."

Days of protests followed the 2020 election, and election officials are stepping up security measures as a precaution. They say poll workers are practicing deescalation techniques and working with law enforcement partners.

"The sheriff's office will have personnel that will be deployed throughout the county that can respond to any issues that we may encounter through the election process," Jarrett said.

For now, all eyes are on the next few weeks as the Nov. 8 Election Day looms closer.

Key dates and processes to keep in mind – the deadline to register to vote in this election is Oct. 11, with early ballots shipping out on Oct. 12.

Early vote centers will have phased openings starting Oct. 12, and for even more reassurance, once you submit your ballot, you can track it every step of the way online.

"I made it my commitment at the beginning of my term as chair, that this will be the most transparent election in the history of Maricopa County and that’s what it is, and it will be," said Bill Gates, Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

As for the ballot logic and accuracy test, that will take place on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. and it will be live-streamed for the public. Representatives from all political parties will be present.

Watch the full press conference: