'Wicked' movie trailer released: Cast includes Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum

The trailer for "Wicked," the movie based on the beloved musical that bears the same name, has been released.

Universal Pictures debuted the official trailer Thursday, more than six months before the first part of "Wicked" is set to open in theaters.

"Wicked," based on Gregory Maguire’s cult novel, tells the story of two young witches-to-be in Oz, one a green brooder who will be the Wicked Witch of the West and the other blond and bubbly, who will be Glinda the Good Witch. It was written as a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz."

It’s directed by filmmaker Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights") and produced by Marc Platt ("La La Land," "The Little Mermaid").

‘Wicked’ movie cast

The "Wicked" movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West); Ariana Grande as Glinda (the good witch); Michelle Yeoh as the headmistress at their school, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero; Ethan Slater as Boq; Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

"This whole experience is absolutely impossible to put into words," Grande said at an April event hosted by Universal Pictures.

"I’ve been chased by dinosaurs, I flew into the belly of a humongous spaceship … I tuned into a fly," Goldblum said. "But I have never been part of the particular flavor or magic that is this movie. … The whole experience has been dreamy."

‘Wicked’ movie release date

The first part of "Wicked" opens in theaters on Nov. 27. Part two is coming in 2025, also over Thanksgiving.

‘Wicked’ the musical

"Wicked" the musical opened on Broadway in 2003, led by Idina Menzel as Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Joel Grey as the Wizard. In 2023, it became the fourth-longest running show in Broadway history, according to the New York Theatre Guide.

