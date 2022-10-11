2022 Election: Taking a closer look at some of Arizona's ballot proposition measures

Election Day is November 8, and we're getting closer look at some of the most talked about propositions on the ballot.

Proposition 128

Arizona State Capitol (From Archive)

This measure, according to an analysis by the Legislative Council that is printed on voter pamphlets for this election, would amend the state's constitution to give the State Legislature the power to amend or supersede a ballot measure if any part of the measure is found by the state Supreme Court or the U.S. Supreme Court to contain illegal or unconstitutional language.

"The legislative action could occur by a majority vote of each house of the Legislature and would not be required to further the purpose of the measure," reads a portion of the analysis.

What can the legislature do currently?

According to the analysis, the legislature currently cannot repeal laws that are passed by voters, as a result of a voter-approved ballot measure in 1998, but they can amend or supersede the law, including diverting or repurposing funding created by the law, but only if "legislative action furthers the purpose of the law and is approved by at least three-fourths of the members of each house of the Legislature."

What are supporters saying about the measure?

Supporters say the measure will leave the 1998 voter-approved measure in place, while solving the problem of unconstitutional ballot measures.

"Groups putting initiatives onto the ballot sometimes make drafting errors or otherwise include language that is later found by the courts to be unconstitutional or illegal according to existing law. When this occurs, the court is faced with the difficult determination of whether to strike down the entire proposition," read a portion of a statement written by Suzanne Kinney, President and CEO of the Arizona Chapter of NAIOP, which describes itself as a Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

"Currently, the process to amend and correct the language that is found to be illegal or unconstitutional can take years, tons of money, and energy on the part of those involved on both sides of the aisle. And after all that, it might not even be successful in correcting the errors," read a portion of a statement written by Heather Turley of Mesa. The statement is sponsored by by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club.

What are opponents saying about the measure?

Opponents say the measure will give the State Legislature a way to disregard the will of voters.

"Some politicians and wealthy corporations don’t like the decisions we’ve made, so they are trying to rewrite the rules to get their way – no matter what the majority wants. Proposition 128 is yet another attempt by these politicians to block, limit or reverse the will of the people," read a portion of a statement written by One Arizona Executive Director Montserrat Arredondo.

"Instead of respecting the will of the people, it seems that many elected leaders want to change the rules to block voters from using our power to make decisions. That means more policy made through backroom deals and lobbyist influence, and less power for everyday voters to decide on the issues that matter most to us," read a portion of statement written by Carlos Figueroa of Tucson.

Proposition 129

Early ballots in Maricopa County (From Archive)

According to the Legislative Council's analysis, the measure would amend the state's constitution to restrict ballot measures to only one subject, in addition to matters that are properly connected to that subject. The subject of the ballot measure must be expressed in the title of the measure, and any part of a ballot measure that is not contained in the title will be considered void.

Isn't there a single-subject rule for state law?

Yes.

In September 2021, the Arizona Supreme Court struck down a school mask mandate ban that was placed in the state budget, stating that the law violated the single-subject rule for state laws, even though state attorneys argued that they all had something to do with spending for education and health.

However, the analysis by the Legislative Council states that ballot measures are not required to only contain one subject, as a result of a previous state Supreme Court interpretation of the state's constitution.

What are supporters saying about the measure?

Supporters say the measure will align the initiative process with the legislative process, while reducing confusion.

"By limiting ballot initiatives to a single subject, voters are less likely to get confused and more likely to understand exactly what they are potentially cementing into voter protected law. It forces those who are writing the ballot measure to be thorough in their intent and text," read a portion of a statement written by Center for Arizona Policy Action President Cathi Herrod.

"Currently, Arizona doesn’t have any rule like that affects statutory initiatives that go on the ballot. Because of this, initiatives can have a whole assortment of different unrelated topics thrown into them, with voters having to vote on them as a whole," read a portion of a statement written by Frederick Sherwood of Peoria. The statement is sponsored by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club.

What are opponents saying about the measure?

Opponents say the measure will make it harder for citizens to enact laws via ballot measures.

"The many requirements that currently exist are already difficult to surmount and already provide fertile ground for legal challenges aimed at preventing voters from being able to weigh in on important measures. Proposition 129 will make it only harder for voter initiatives to make it through the process," read a portion of a statement written by Arizona Education Association President Marison Garcia.

"If Proposition 129 passes, a single judge will be able to remove an initiative from the ballot, even if hundreds of thousands of people have already submitted signatures in support. Under Proposition 129, expensive lawsuits could block Arizonans from weighing in on key initiatives, even if those initiatives would otherwise qualify for the ballot," read a portion of a statement written by Rev. Katie Sexton-Wood of Glendale. The statement is sponsored by One Arizona.

Proposition 130

The ballot measure relates to the issue of taxes.

According to the Legislative Council analysis, the measure would amend the state's constitution to "consolidate and clarify the constitutional provisions that prescribe exemptions from property tax," and would also allow the State Legislature to prescribe the qualifications for, as well as limits on, some of the exemptions.

"Currently, the Arizona Constitution provides for thirteen different exemptions from property tax in four sections of the Constitution. Proposition 130 would consolidate all but one of these exemptions in one constitutional section and reorganize them based on whether they are self-executing or whether they need further legislative action to implement," read a portion of the analysis.

One exemption, according to the analysis, would be eliminated, and that exemption affects the property of persons who served in the U.S. military or navy during World War I or earlier wars.

How will it affect taxes?

According to the analysis, the state's constitution currently sets a maximum limit for widows, widowers, persons with disabilities and veterans with service or non-service disabilities, as well as qualifications for the exemptions that are based on the taxpayer's household income and the property's assessed value.

In addition, the constitution allows the Legislature to adjust the maximum amount of exemptions for agricultural and business personal property for inflation, and allow allows the legislature to establish, by maw,

"Under Proposition 130, the Constitution would no longer prescribe the initial values for the exemption qualifications and limits for the exemptions that require legislative action. The Legislature would determine the qualifications for and the amount of these exemptions," read a portion of the analysis.

The analysis also noted that the State Legislature has already passed a bill that would set qualification amounts, as well as exemption limits exemptions prescribed in the state constitution, as adjusted for inflation in 2022. The bill will only go into effect if Proposition 130 is passed by voters

What are supporters saying about the measure?

Supporters say, in the publicity pamphlet, that the measure will help disabled veterans and widows.

"Arizona’s constitution recognizes the extraordinary sacrifices our disabled veterans have made to our country and state. However, a defect in the language of Arizona’s constitution caused a federal court to prohibit county assessors from accepting veterans’ property tax exemptions," read a portion of a statement by Maricopa County Assessor Eddie Cook.

"Under the current language, widows and widowers must have been a resident of this state at the time of the spouse’s death. This requirement creates many inequities in the exemption program by not allowing Arizona resident widows and widowers an exemption just because their spouse died in another state," read a portion of a statement by former Yuma County Assessor Joseph Wehrle.

What are opponents saying about the measure?

No opposing arguments were filed, according to the 2022 publicity pamphlet.

Proposition 131

Arizona State Capitol (From Archive)

According to the Legislative Council's analysis, the measure, if approved by voters, will create a position of Lieutenant Governor for Arizona. A candidate for governor will select a Lieutenant Governor candidate at least 60 days before the general election, and they will run on a joint ticket.

A Lieutenant Governor, according to the analysis, will succeed the governor if the governor dies, resigns, is removed from office, or is permanently unable to carry out his/her duties as governor.

The measure, according to the analysis, will also allow the state's Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction to succeed as governor, even if they were appointed to the office.

Right now, who becomes the governor if the office is vacant?

Under current rules, the person who was elected to the position of Secretary of State will become governor should the serving governor die, resigns, be removed from office, or otherwise be permanently unable to discharge the office's duties.

If the serving Secretary of State was appointed to the office, the state's elected Attorney General shall be the next person to succeed as governor, followed by the elected Treasurer and the elected Superintendent of Public Instruction.

What are supporters saying about the measure?

Supporters say, in the publicity pamphlet, that the measure promotes good governance.

"When a vacancy occurs, the state constitution requires the Secretary of State to become Governor because Arizona is one of just five states that lacks a Lieutenant Governor among its elected officers. Yet the Secretary, while an important office, is elected to handle administrative election duties and state records, a far cry from serving as the state’s chief executive," read a portion of a statement jointly written by State Sens. J.D. Mesnard (R) and Sean Bowie (D).

What are opponents saying about the measure?

No opposing arguments were filed, according to the 2022 publicity pamphlet.

Prop 308

The measure relates to tuition rates for students who do not possess lawful immigration status.

The measure, according to the Legislative Council's analysis, would allow anyone, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for in-state tuition at any state university or community colleges, if they:

Attended high school (or the homeschool equivalent) while in Arizona for at least 2 years, and

Graduated from high school (or the homeschool equivalent) while in Arizona, or

Received a high school equivalency diploma in Arizona

The measure, according to the analysis, would also exclude post-secondary education from the definition of "state or local public benefit."

"Current law requires an agency or political subdivision of this state that administers any ‘state or local public benefit’ to require any person who applies for the state or local public benefit to submit documentation demonstrating lawful presence in the United States," read a portion of the analysis.

What are the current rules?

According to the analysis, a person who is not a U.S. citizen or legal resident, and does not otherwise possess lawful immigration status in the country, can't be classified as an in-state student or county resident for community college or state university tuition purposes. This stems from a voter-approved measure in 2006.

What are supporters saying about the measure?

Supporters say, in the publicity pamphlet, that the measure will allow students known as "dreamers," or those who grew up in the U.S. and did not know they were undocumented immigrants until they were teenagers, better access to higher education.

"Prop 308 will give Arizona Dreamers the chance to earn a higher education, giving every Arizona student a fair shot and making our state and workforce stronger," read a portion of a statement by Stand For Children Organizing Director Georgina Monsalvo.

"Our dreamer high school graduates deserve the same tuition rates all other classmates pay. It’s only fair. They are our kids. Education attainment will assure every young adult the absolutely best life outcome. Arizona is better than holding them back for any political or prejudicial points," read a portion of a statement by former State Sen. Bob Worsley of Heber.

What are opponents saying about the measure?

Opponents say the issue is unfair to others, and raised concerns over tax increases.

"US citizens from other states attending Arizona schools must pay the full cost of tuition. Why then, should the undocumented, who have entered America illegally, be given a reduced tuition rate?" read a portion of a statement by Timothy Rafferty of Gilbert.

"If passed, this will lead to an increase in taxes statewide and would use our tax dollars to pay for illegal aliens and non-citizens to attend university at an equal or lower cost compared to American citizens," read a portion of a statement jointly written by Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and Arizona Republican Party Secretary Yvonne Cahill.

Prop 309

In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question is whether to require more identification to vote in the future.

People voting with mailed ballots — the vast majority in Arizona — would have to list their date of birth and either their driver’s license number, a state identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Only a few states — Georgia, Minnesota, Ohio — have similar proof-of-identity measures for mailed ballots, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Arkansas requires voters to provide a copy of a photo ID when returning a mailed ballot.

What are supporters and opponents saying about the measure?

Republican state Sen. J.D. Mesnard, who sponsored the measure, said the intent is to "make the election as secure as possible" while addressing "a growing crisis in confidence" that could discourage some people from voting.

What are opponents saying about the measure?

But rather than reassuring voters, tougher ID requirements could dissuade some from voting at all and actually lead to fraud by exposing personal information, said Darrell Hill, policy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, which opposes the measure.

"You’re opening people up to greater potential identity theft," Hill said.

What about Proposition 210?

The ballot measure known as Proposition 210 was removed from the November ballot in August, after a lower court decision that the initiative fell 1,458 signatures short of what was required to qualify for the ballot was upheld by the state Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.