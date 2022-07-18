2022 Elections: Pinal County officials to describe supplemental ballots that are being sent out

Officials with Pinal County are holding a news conference to describe the supplemental ballots that are being sent out to voters in various parts of the county.

The news conference is being held just days after officials announced that some city and town races were left off of ballots.

According to Pinal County spokesperson James Daniels, the issue was human error.

"Just to clarify, this was not about individual candidates being left off of the ballot, it was that all city/town contests were left off of the ballot in certain cities and towns in Pinal County," explained Daniels.

The communities in the following city and towns are impacted:

Apache Junction

Casa Grande

Eloy

Mammoth

Maricopa

Queen Creek

Superior

The board has approved sending ballots to those impacted with only the local races. People who vote in person will also use a separate ballot.

According to a statement issued by Pinal County on July 18, the supplemental ballot will only contain municipal races, and it is clearly distinguishable from the original ballot. Voters should still use the initial ballot they received to vote in federal, state, legislative and county races.

You can use this map tool to find out if you've been impacted: https://bit.ly/3P2fSiM