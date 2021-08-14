At least 2 dead after monsoon flooding sweeps through Gila Bend; state of emergency declared

A state of emergency has been declared for the town of Gila Bend after strong monsoon storms swept through the region overnight on Aug. 13, causing severe flooding, damage and at least two deaths.

The Gila Bend Community Center is open as a temporary shelter, and officials say the American Red Cross is on its way to help residents impacted by the storm.

There is also a shelter at the Gila Bend High School gym, located at 777 N. Logan Ave.

Some people unaccounted for, at least 2 dead

It wasn’t clear how many people in Gila Bend were affected but Maricopa County sheriff’s Sgt. Monica Bretado said "several rescues and ongoing evacuations" were conducted.

Bretado said one person was found dead. Gila Bend Mayor Chris Riggs confirmed a second death.

The names and ages of the victims haven't been released.

Some residents are unaccounted for, and people are being asked to check in on Facebook, by text or in person at the community center.

"Please leave your name and if you are safe/need help, or the name of the person you are trying to locate," officials said.

The Buckeye Fire District assisted with rescuing about 30 people in the Gila Bend area overnight into Saturday.

State of emergency declared

In response to the devastation in the rural town, Maricopa County Chairman Jack Sellers declared a local emergency later in the morning for the county in order to use emergency funds to help with response efforts.

"It also requests the State of Arizona declare an emergency in support of response operations," read a statement from county officials.

Officials said county crews would be helping with recovery efforts:

In addition to the Emergency Operations Center, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation is responding with crews and equipment to remove debris from roads and assist with recovery. The Maricopa County Flood Control District is also monitoring the monsoon storms that produced almost four inches of rain in a short period of time. They will continue to monitor stream gauges and rainfall and provide updates to the community.

Washed out roads caused by flooding

State Route 238 is closed in both directions from Gila Bend to Maricopa due to standing water caused by the rain. The closure stretches between State Route 85 and milepost 40, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

"Crews are working on cleaning up State Route 85, also known as Business 8 and W. Pima Street, from flood debris between Barnes Ave and Butterfield Trl. That stretch is open, but we advise using an abundance of caution if traveling through the area," ADOT said.

There was also a wash out at a railroad in the area.

"We can confirm that about 7:40 a.m. CST, Union Pacific personnel observed a wash out under out tracks in Gila Bend. We are currently working to repair the tracks and to fill in the wash out. The track has been closed. Barring in any additional rain and/or flooding, we hope to have the track repaired with a day or two," said Robynn Tysver with Union Pacific Railroad.

Another Flood Warning was issued for Gila Bend until 6:15 p.m. Saturday by the National Weather Service.

Any resident in need of help is asked to call 928-683-2244.

The town of Gila Bend, which holds around 1,900 residents, is a rural community in Maricopa County and is 70 miles southwest of Phoenix.

Friday night's monsoon storm left anywhere from .5 to 2.5 inches of rain across the greater Phoenix area, bringing lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.

A vehicle is shown submerged underwater after a night of severe flooding in Gila Bend. (Troll Photography)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

