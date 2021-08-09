Strong monsoon storms moving across Arizona and into the Valley

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 6:56 PM MST until SAT 3:00 AM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 6:55 PM MST until SAT 3:00 AM MST, Gila County, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Pinal County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 9:19 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 9:38 PM MST until FRI 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 9:49 PM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 7:06 PM MST until SAT 3:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 9:43 PM MST until FRI 10:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 10:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix

Strong monsoon storms moving across Arizona and into the Valley

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Strong monsoon storm moving across parts of Arizona

Various warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service, and the storms could also move into the Valley. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

PHOENIX - The Valley could see some severe weather tonight, as strong monsoon storms are moving across the state.

At around 9:00 p.m, radar imagery shows the storms are moving into parts of the East Valley. North of the Valley, parts of I-17 are getting hit by a strong line of storms.

Officials with the National Weather Service say the storms can quickly intensify, with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for an area including Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, and Tonto Basin until 10:00 p.m.

(In Spanish/En Español)

Latest Weather Conditions


 

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

  • Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
  • Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
  • Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
  • Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
  • Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
  • Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
  • Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
  • Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
  • If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
  • Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
  • Keep pets indoors during storms.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters