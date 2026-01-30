Experts weigh in on 'split-second' decision, felony murder charge in Phoenix shooting

The Brief Court documents say a Phoenix Police officer fired the fatal shot that killed Christian Diaz during a chaotic confrontation with an intruder in south Phoenix on Jan. 26. Investigators said Diaz was struggling with Edgar Garcia, the alleged initial aggressor who had been shooting at the home, when an officer reportedly fired a rifle. While the officer faces no charges, Garcia is charged with first-degree felony murder under an Arizona law that holds defendants responsible for deaths that occur during the commission of a crime. Legal experts noted the charge applies because it is "foreseeable" that police may fire their weapons in response to an armed intruder, leading to predictable, fatal results.



Court documents say a Phoenix Police officer fired the bullet that killed a man in his south Phoenix home Monday evening, raising questions about use-of-force standards and Arizona’s felony murder laws.

The backstory:

The investigation began when officers responded to a shots fired call involving reports of ongoing violence on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene where Christian Diaz was reportedly on top of Edgar Garcia, striking him repeatedly.

Police later learned Garcia was the initial aggressor who had been shooting at the home while trying to break in.

What they're saying:

"It's an absolute tragedy," said Josh Logan, co-founder and director of Guardian Training and Consulting and a former Chandler Police officer. Logan noted that while it is impossible to know an officer’s exact mindset, legal precedents for use of force include the severity of the crime and the immediate threat to others.

"We have somebody that's shooting a gun at people and potentially killing other people, so that's the highest of the high," Logan said. He added that based on preliminary reports, "The officer had to make a split-second decision with their rifle and potentially end the threat."

While no charges have been filed against the officer, Garcia faces several charges, including first-degree felony murder.

‘Felony murder applies’

Criminal defense attorney Josh Kolsrud explained that under Arizona law, a defendant can be held responsible for a death even if they did not pull the trigger.

"If the officer is the one that pulled the trigger, and he doesn't even know the defendant, how can the defendant be charged with felony murder?" Kolsrud said. "The reason is because when you bring a gun, and you start shooting at people, it's foreseeable that a police officer could fire their own weapon and somebody could die, and because that is a foreseeable and predictable result, felony murder applies."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting. The family of Diaz, a husband and father, says he died while attempting to protect them.