State of emergency declared in Gila Bend due to severe flooding

A state of emergency has been declared for the town of Gila Bend after strong monsoon storms swept through the area overnight, causing severe flooding.

The Gila Bend Community Center is open as a temporary shelter, and officials say the American Red Cross is on its way to help residents impacted by the storm.

State Route 238 is closed in both directions from Gila Bend to Maricopa due to standing water caused by the rain. The closure stretches between State Route 85 and milepost 40, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

A vehicle is shown submerged underwater after a night of severe flooding in Gila Bend. (Troll Photography)

Any resident in need of help is asked to call 928-683-2244.

The town of Gila Bend, which holds around 1,900 residents, is a rural community in Maricopa County and is 70 miles southwest of Phoenix.

Friday night's monsoon storm left anywhere from .5 to 2.5 inches of rain across the greater Phoenix area, bringing lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

