National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Maricopa, Gila, and Yavapai counties

A flash flood watch is in effect for Maricopa, Gila, and Yavapai counties through the weekend, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

"The threat for flash flooding will increase across south-central Arizona through the weekend," NWS tweeted.

The warning is set to expire at 5 p.m. on August 15 for Maricopa County and the southern portion of Gila County.

Yavapai County and the northern portion of Gila County are under the flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Saturday.

The flash flood watch comes after several portions of Maricopa County were under flash flood warnings on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the monsoon brought flooding to the East Valley, as streets turned into rivers, with ankle-deep water flooding some intersections.

East of the Valley, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced the U.S. 60 has been reopened after storm damage caused an extended closure of a 17.5-mile stretch of the highway between Superior and Miami.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

