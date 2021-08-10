Monsoon weather brings flooding to Phoenix area

article

A new round of monsoon storms is making its way across the Valley just one day after storms flooded roadways across the state.

Parts of the East Valley are seeing heavy rain, and a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Apache Junction and Fountain Hills area until 12:15 p.m.

Residents and drivers in the area should expect to see flooded roadways, and officials advise moving to higher ground in case of emergencies.

Drivers on Loop 202 are being advised to drive carefully due to limited visibility and slick roads, as the Mesa area has also seen some heavy rain this morning.

Flooding in Queen Creek has caused splash pads, baseball fields and skateparks to close until further notice.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for the Tonto Basin area until 11.am.

Meanwhile, flooding and debris from storm runoff on Wednesday closed a 17.5-mile (12-kilometer) stretch of U.S. 60 between Superior and Miami in east-central Arizona, authorities said.

The highway segment was closed as numerous storm cells paraded across the region, prompting the National Weather Service to issue flood advisories in areas near Casa Grande, Fountain Hills, Maricopa, Apache Junction and Coolidge.

"Be aware that areas of flooding may cause significant inconvenience. Use extreme caution on roads. Do not walk or drive through flooded streets or around barricades," one advisory stated.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

