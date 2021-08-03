5 monthly rainfall records set in July in northern Arizona

article

An active monsoon season around northern Arizona in July brought five monthly rainfall records, officials said.

Last month, Show Low had 8.79 inches of rain although the city usually averages 2.35 inches in July, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff said.

The town of Payson had 6.98 inches of rainfall last month, exceeding its July average of 2.81 inches, officials said. St. Johns had 4 inches of rainfall last month compared to its usual July average of 1.41 inches.

Meteorologists also reported last month that Walnut Canyon National Monument had 8.67 inches of rainfall, topping its usual average of 2.55 inches for July. Meanwhile, Tuzigoot National Monument near Clarkdale had 6.14 inches of rainfall compared to its usual average of 1.64 inches.

Other cities in northern Arizona such as Page and Window Rock also had above-average rainfall last month but fell short of breaking any records.

