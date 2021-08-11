US 60 closed between Superior, Miami due to flooding and boulders on road

article

US 60 is closed in both directions between Superior and Miami east of the Valley due to flooding and rocks on the roadway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The closure spans mileposts 226-243 and "is due to standing water and storm debris on the roadway," the department said on August 11.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

The closure comes a day after a monsoon storm bought heavy rain to parts of the Valley, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory.

In Tucson, crews rescued three people from a vehicle in a runoff-swollen wash as monsoon thunderstorms caused scattered flash flooding in southeastern Arizona.

