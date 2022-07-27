Arizona monsoon rains bring out scorpions: How to prevent, treat stings

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:15 PM MST until WED 3:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:54 AM MST until WED 3:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:47 PM MST until WED 3:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:03 PM MST until WED 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:30 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Advisory
until WED 2:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 1:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Arizona monsoon rains bring out scorpions: How to prevent, treat stings

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

How to prevent, treat scorpion bites

PHOENIX - The monsoon rains are bringing out all kinds of critters - and that includes scorpions.

Residents can take the following steps to avoid getting stung if they know scorpions are lurking in their area:

  • Call local pest control
  • Examine any potential entry points for the critters
  • Put beds and cribs away from the wall with nothing touching the floor - the feet of the bed/crib can be placed in mason jars, since scorpions can't climb glass surfaces.
  • Wear long sleeves, pants and protective footwear when outside - shake out shoes before putting them on

People who get stung will likely experience plenty of pain, but they are generally not deadly.

Doctors say the pain can be treated with medicine like aspirin or Advil, but officials say most symptoms will go away within 48 hours.

Children under the age of 6 could face more severe symptoms, so check with a doctor if their symptoms aren't improving or seem to be getting worse.

