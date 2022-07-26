Woman holding onto stop sign rescued during flooding in Arizona

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A woman who was clinging onto a stop sign in a flooded western Arizona wash on July 25 is safe after she was rescued, authorities said. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

A woman who was clinging onto a stop sign in a flooded western Arizona wash on Monday is safe after she was rescued, authorities said.

According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, a construction crew spotted the 42-year-old woman on July 25 at about 5 p.m. in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road in Golden Valley.

"[She was] holding onto a sign post in rushing water up to her waist," the department wrote on Facebook.

Deputies responded to the scene and as the waters receded, they were able to walk her out of the wash.

"She was very lucky!" the department added.

As much of Arizona remains under a Flood Watch, the department wants to remind drivers to not enter flooded roadways.

