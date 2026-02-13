Chris Paul: Former Phoenix Suns point guard retires from NBA

article

The Brief After 21 seasons, Chris Paul is retiring from the NBA. Paul announced his decision on Feb. 13 in an Instagram post. Paul played for the Suns for three seasons, helping lead Phoenix to the NBA Finals in 2021.



The backstory:

Paul was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Toronto Raptors at this season's deadline. He was then reportedly waived by the Raptors.

"CP3" played for Phoenix from 2020-2023. The Suns made it to the NBA Finals in 2021, losing in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. In June 2023, the Suns waived Paul. He then signed with the Golden State Warriors.

In 2024, Paul played for the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Clippers last year.

‘This is it!’

What they're saying:

"After over 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball," Paul wrote in an Instagram post on Feb. 13. As I write this it's hard to really know what to feel, but for once – most people would be surprised – I don't have the answer lol! But, mostly I'm filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an ‘NBA player’ is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life."

By the numbers:

Paul ranks second in league history with 12,552 assists and 2,728 steals. He was also the first player to score at least 20,000 points while recording at least 10,000 assists.