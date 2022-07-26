New round of monsoon weather moves into Phoenix area

A new round of monsoon weather is making its way towards the Phoenix area.

Our photojournalist has captured a storm cloud that is dumping rain in an area south of Riggs Road and the I-10, south of the Valley. SkyFOX has also captured rain falling in other parts of the Valley, with pockets of rain and thunderstorms popping up in the areas of Litchfield Park, Maryvale and Youngtown.

This storm came a day after two rounds of monsoon weather moved through parts of the Valley. A Dust Advisory was issued for parts of the East Valley, including Ahwatukee, Chandler, and Tempe until 2:45 p.m. on July 25. The dust storm moved out fairly quickly, but it was followed by a strong storm cell a few hours later, which brought heavy rain to parts of the East Valley.

At one point on the night of July 25, about 1,100 SRP customers were without power. Power has since been restored.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all 15 Arizona counties, as storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind and lightning. The Flood Watch for Maricopa County, along with watches issued for Apache, Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma Counties will remain in effect until 5:00 a.m. on July 27.

Elsewhere in Arizona, there are more worries for portions of Flagstaff, as heavy rain in the area could cause more flash flooding. Wildfires in recent years have created burn scars in the region, which can create flash flooding.

Satellite and radar

Rain totals

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: