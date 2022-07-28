Apache Junction flooding causing water rescue calls, road closures

Heavy monsoon rains in Apache Junction have caused numerous road closures and at least one water rescue Thursday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the area until 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

State Route 88 is closed in both directions northeast of Apache Junction due to flooding from mileposts 201-205. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

The following roads in Apache Junction are closed, although many other roadways have been washed out due to the storm:

Goldfield, north of Foothill

Foothill, west of Goldfield

Tomahawk, south of 19th Avenue

Tomahawk, north of Junction

Teepee, at Weekes Wash

Scenic, east of Weekes Wash

Lost Dutchman Blvd., between SR 88 and Idaho

Delaware, Tepee and Smoketree

16th Avenue, west of Ironwood

Lawther at Palm Wash

San Marcos at Palm Wash

Tepee and Delaware

Junction at Wickiup

Scenic at Junction

Broadway, west of Tomahawk

Bel Air at 2nd Avenue

Tomahawk, south of Scenic

Old West Highway at Tomahawk

Cactus and Junction

Lost Dutchman Boulevard, State Route 88 to Tomahawk

Superstition, Vista to Starr

Wickiup, Scene to 4th Avenue

Goldfield, north of Cortez

At least one water rescue has been confirmed by Apache Junction Police after a woman's SUV was swept down a wash.

