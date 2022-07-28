Apache Junction flooding causing water rescue calls, road closures
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Heavy monsoon rains in Apache Junction have caused numerous road closures and at least one water rescue Thursday afternoon.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the area until 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
State Route 88 is closed in both directions northeast of Apache Junction due to flooding from mileposts 201-205. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
The following roads in Apache Junction are closed, although many other roadways have been washed out due to the storm:
- Goldfield, north of Foothill
- Foothill, west of Goldfield
- Tomahawk, south of 19th Avenue
- Tomahawk, north of Junction
- Teepee, at Weekes Wash
- Scenic, east of Weekes Wash
- Lost Dutchman Blvd., between SR 88 and Idaho
- Delaware, Tepee and Smoketree
- 16th Avenue, west of Ironwood
- Lawther at Palm Wash
- San Marcos at Palm Wash
- Tepee and Delaware
- Junction at Wickiup
- Scenic at Junction
- Broadway, west of Tomahawk
- Bel Air at 2nd Avenue
- Tomahawk, south of Scenic
- Old West Highway at Tomahawk
- Cactus and Junction
- Lost Dutchman Boulevard, State Route 88 to Tomahawk
- Superstition, Vista to Starr
- Wickiup, Scene to 4th Avenue
- Goldfield, north of Cortez
At least one water rescue has been confirmed by Apache Junction Police after a woman's SUV was swept down a wash.
Rain/flood safety tips
The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:
- Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
- If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
- Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
- If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
- Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
- If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
- If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.