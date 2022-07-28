Apache Junction flooding causing water rescue calls, road closures

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:48 PM MDT until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
17
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:41 PM MST until THU 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:20 PM MST until THU 5:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:02 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:43 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:37 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:09 PM MST until THU 3:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:19 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:38 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 3:45 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Developing

Apache Junction flooding causing water rescue calls, road closures

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:08PM
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Apache Junction roads flooded amid monsoon storm

Several roads in Apache Junction are flooded as another monsoon storm made its way through the area on July 28.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Heavy monsoon rains in Apache Junction have caused numerous road closures and at least one water rescue Thursday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the area until 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

State Route 88 is closed in both directions northeast of Apache Junction due to flooding from mileposts 201-205. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. 

The following roads in Apache Junction are closed, although many other roadways have been washed out due to the storm:

  • Goldfield, north of Foothill
  • Foothill, west of Goldfield
  • Tomahawk, south of 19th Avenue
  • Tomahawk, north of Junction
  • Teepee, at Weekes Wash
  • Scenic, east of Weekes Wash
  • Lost Dutchman Blvd., between SR 88 and Idaho
  • Delaware, Tepee and Smoketree
  • 16th Avenue, west of Ironwood
  • Lawther at Palm Wash
  • San Marcos at Palm Wash
  • Tepee and Delaware
  • Junction at Wickiup
  • Scenic at Junction
  • Broadway, west of Tomahawk
  • Bel Air at 2nd Avenue
  • Tomahawk, south of Scenic
  • Old West Highway at Tomahawk
  • Cactus and Junction
  • Lost Dutchman Boulevard, State Route 88 to Tomahawk
  • Superstition, Vista to Starr
  • Wickiup, Scene to 4th Avenue
  • Goldfield, north of Cortez

At least one water rescue has been confirmed by Apache Junction Police after a woman's SUV was swept down a wash.

Weekes Wash flooding in Apache Junction

"Weekes Wash is running strong. Use caution and do not attempt to cross," the Apache Junction Police Department tweeted on July 28. A monsoon storm made its way through the area, causing multiple roads to flood.

Updates

Satellite and radar image


 

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.