2026 Election: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs bill that changes primary date

The Brief Governor Katie Hobbs has signed HB2022 HB2022 reschedules Arizona's primary elections to the second to last Tuesday in July. The bill takes effect immediately due to an emergency provision.



Arizonans will hold earlier primary elections, starting this year, as a result of a new law.

What we know:

According to the Governor's Office, Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed HB2022 on Feb. 6. The new law will take effect immediately due to an emergency provision.

Why you should care:

Under the new law, primary elections will be held on the second to last Tuesday in July. For 2026, this day falls on July 21. Since 2020, the state held primaries on the first Tuesday in August.

The new law also shortens the provisional ballot verification period from 10 calendar days after a general election with federal races on the ballot to seven calendar days. For all other elections, the period is now five calendar days instead of five business days.

What To Expect:

In 2026, Arizona voters will vote in various races, including:

Governor and Lieutenant Governor. The Lieutenant Governor is an office created by the voter-approved Proposition 131 in 2022, and the officeholder is elected alongside the governor as a joint ticket.

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Attorney General

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Mine Inspector

Members of the Arizona State Legislature

Members of the U.S. House

None of Arizona's two U.S. Senators are up for re-election in 2026. The next Senate election in Arizona is for the seat currently held by Mark Kelly, in 2028.