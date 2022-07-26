Sonoran Desert Toad: Animal that secretes deadly toxin emerge as monsoon season continues on

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:22 PM MST until WED 2:15 AM MST, Gila County
5
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:54 PM MDT until TUE 11:00 PM MDT, Apache County
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kofa
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Sonoran Desert Toad: Animal that secretes deadly toxin emerge as monsoon season continues on

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The monsoon draws out all kinds of creatures, and while most are harmless to people, one particular creature, Sonoran Desert Toads, are poisonous to pets.

As dogs often do, Harvey nosed himself into some serious trouble.

"His eyes were completely dilated," said Harvey's owner, Megan Shacklett. "He was foaming at the mouth."

As it turns out, Harvey came across the Sonoran Desert Toad. The toad secretes a deadly toxin as a defense mechanism. 

"I just heard from a vet friend who said recently, they've seen more toad poisoning in office than snakebites," said Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish. "The monsoon is in full swing, and these toads are coming out."

We think he was actually playing around with it," said Shacklett.

As this was the second time the family dog has encountered the toad, Shacklett's family sprang into action before rushing Harvey to the vet.

"We started rinsing out his mouth to get the venom out, and stuff like that," said Shacklett.

Harvey’s family has done what they can to keep snakes and toads out of their yard, and keep a closer eye on their pets, especially Harvey.

A Sonoran Desert Toad

A Sonoran Desert Toad