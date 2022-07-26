Sonoran Desert Toad: Animal that secretes deadly toxin emerge as monsoon season continues on

The monsoon draws out all kinds of creatures, and while most are harmless to people, one particular creature, Sonoran Desert Toads, are poisonous to pets.

As dogs often do, Harvey nosed himself into some serious trouble.

"His eyes were completely dilated," said Harvey's owner, Megan Shacklett. "He was foaming at the mouth."

As it turns out, Harvey came across the Sonoran Desert Toad. The toad secretes a deadly toxin as a defense mechanism.

"I just heard from a vet friend who said recently, they've seen more toad poisoning in office than snakebites," said Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish. "The monsoon is in full swing, and these toads are coming out."

We think he was actually playing around with it," said Shacklett.

As this was the second time the family dog has encountered the toad, Shacklett's family sprang into action before rushing Harvey to the vet.

"We started rinsing out his mouth to get the venom out, and stuff like that," said Shacklett.

Harvey’s family has done what they can to keep snakes and toads out of their yard, and keep a closer eye on their pets, especially Harvey.