"Hate has no place in our city" says Phoenix Mayor Gallego after vehicles were shot near mosque

The Brief A man allegedly pointed a weapon and fired projectiles at a North Phoenix mosque and witnesses early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported, though several parked cars were struck by what investigators believe was a pellet or paintball gun. Phoenix police are increasing patrols near the mosque as a precaution; the suspect remains at large.



Community members say a suspicious car pulled up to a mosque near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. They told officers a man exited the vehicle and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the mosque.

"The witnesses heard several popping sounds and retreated to safety," stated Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez of the Phoenix Police Department.

Fernandez says later on, the victims figured out it was a pellet gun or paintball gun. The suspect returned to the car and shot toward the group of witnesses, hitting several parked cars before leaving the area.

No injuries were reported and officers searched the surrounding neighborhood, but a suspect wasn't found.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego posted to social media about the vandalism, saying hate has no place in our city and that she wishes "our Muslim neighbors a blessed Ramadan."

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment. TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS

What's next:

Phoenix police say they will increase patrols near the mosque as a precaution.

"The Phoenix Police Department recognizes that incidents of this nature can cause concern, especially for those who gather at places of worship and other community spaces. As a precaution, officers will continue increased patrols in the area while the investigation continues. We remain committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of all who live, work, and worship in our city, and we thank the community for working with us to keep one another safe," stated Fernandez.

