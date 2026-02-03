Tribal prosecutor declines charges against White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez

The Brief A tribal special prosecutor will not bring criminal charges against White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairman Kasey Velasquez regarding sexual assault allegations made by the tribe’s human resources director in June 2025. While Velasquez’s attorney said the chairman stands "vindicated," it remains unclear if the U.S. Attorney’s Office is still reviewing a Bureau of Indian Affairs recommendation for federal prosecution.



Tribal criminal charges will not be brought against White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairman Kasey Velasquez, according to a statement from his attorney.

The backstory:

Back in June 2025, WMAT Director of Human Resources Wendy Ruiz accused Velasquez of sexual assault. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Indian Affairs recommended federal prosecution of Velasquez to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ruiz told FOX 10 that Velasquez grabbed her from behind and put his arm around her neck while in his office. The chairman has been on administrative leave since last August.

What they're saying:

Velasquez’s official statement, provided by his attorney Kathryn Furtado, reads in part, "Today we were informed by the Tribal Special Prosecutor, who was appointed by resolution of the Tribal Council, that they have declined to bring any tribal criminal charges against Chairman Kasey B. Velasquez arising from Ms. Wendy Ruiz’s June 2025 allegations. As you know, the Chairman has always maintained his innocence and has always believed that a full and fair review of the facts would confirm that. Today, he stands vindicated against these false allegations."

Kasey Velasquez

Full statement on behalf of Velasquez

"Today, we were informed by the Tribal Special Prosecutor, who was appointed by resolution of the Tribal Council, that they have declined to bring any tribal criminal charges against Chairman Kasey B. Velasquez arising from Ms. Wendy Ruiz’s June 2025 allegations. As you know, the Chairman has always maintained his innocence and has always believed that a full and fair review of the facts would confirm that. Today, he stands vindicated against these false allegations.

While these past months have been difficult, the Chairman is grateful for the full support of his family and Tribal members who stood by him throughout this process. He is also grateful for the professionalism of those that conducted the tribal criminal review. Thank you to everyone who approached this matter with care and respect for the Tribe’s institutions. We appreciate the decision and the completion of the tribal criminal review. The Chairman is looking forward to the day when he can put all of this behind him.

We urge the Tribal Council to immediately reinstate the Chairman to his duly elected position as the Chairman of this Tribe. Thank you!"

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out to USAO to see if the case remains under review. FOX 10 is working to get a statement from Ruiz.