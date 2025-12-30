White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez's case referred to U.S. Attorney: BIA

article

The Brief A spokesperson with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs said the investigation into White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairman Kasey Velasquez has been referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for federal prosecution. Velasquez is accused of sexual misconduct involving a tribal employee. Velasquez has been on administrative leave since August amid the allegations.



There are new developments in an investigation involving the chairman of a Native tribe in Arizona.

What we know:

According to a spokesperson with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the investigation into White Mountain Apache Tribe's Chairman, Kasey Velasquez, has been referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for federal prosecution. Officials with BIA referred all further inquiries regarding the case's prosecution status to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Velasquez, according to his profile on the White Mountain Apache Tribe's website, served as the tribe's vice-chairman prior to his time as chairman. He is up for re-election in 2026.

The backstory:

We first reported on the allegations made against Velasquez in July 2025. At the time, multiple sources told us that the incident happened during work hours in June.

On Aug. 6, Velasquez issued a statement, announcing he has offered to go on administrative leave amid the allegations. The tribal council subsequently voted to approve that move.

In October, we sat down for an interview with the alleged victim. Her name is Wendy Ruiz, and at the time of the incident, she was the tribe's HR Director.

Ruiz said that prior to June 4, Velasquez had asked for "casual hugs," and then "longer hugs," leading up to the alleged sexual assault.

"I gave him my updates, did my requests for my staff, and he did ask for another hug," Ruiz recounted. "I just...didn't agree with it, but reluctantly hugged him. That's when I was standing by the table. It was a conference table, and I was gathering my notebook and the policy book, and that was in the standing position. He tells me to wait, hold on, and stands right behind me, directly behind me and tells me the way. He puts his arm, his left arm around my neck, full. Fully around my neck where I could feel his elbow right under my chin. And then I know with his right hand, he was pressing really hard on the side of my neck to where I stiffened up. And I started closing, I closed my eyes, and I started praying and like what is he trying to do? I told him that that hurts, and he didn't let go. Instead, he put his hand around my neck and squeezed even harder to where I could feel my head being pushed down like I was trying to be bent over. Body was up against my back."

Velasquez's attorney subsequently released a statement regarding the details and allegations. It reads:

"At this time we have not been told of any conclusion to the investigation into the allegations made against Chairman Velasquez. As such, out of respect for the investigation moving forward, we cannot make any comment on the specific allegations made against the Chairman. He is continuing to cooperate fully and still remains confident that at the conclusion of this drawn out saga, he will be back in his rightful place, tending to tribal business in his Chairman capacity. He believes in the law and is unwilling to jeopardize the due process rights of everyone involved by litigating the facts in the media."

What's next:

We have reached out to Velasquez's attorney again for a response to the latest developments.