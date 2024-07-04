Expand / Collapse search
Baseline Road off Loop 101 closed for multi-car crash in Tempe

By
Updated  July 4, 2024 7:06pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(ADOT photo)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A multi-car crash caused a road closure west of Loop 101 in Tempe.

According to police, at least five cars were involved in a crash at Country Club Way and Baseline Road. 

Cars exiting Loop 101 at Baseline Road could only head westbound because of the road closure.

Police closed Baseline from Price Road to Kenwood Lane to assess the damage and care for patients in need.

There was no estimated time for reopening. 

U.S. 60 and Guadalupe Road could be used as alternatives for travelers heading west in the area.

Map of where the crash happened: