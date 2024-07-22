Tempe house fire, deadly shooting: U.S. Marshals release details about incident, identify suspect

Details have been released about a deadly shooting in Tempe on July 18 where a home was first surrounded by SWAT and then burst into flames.

The U.S. Marshals Service released more information on July 22, as well as naming the suspect who died.

Breakdown of what happened

Matthew Walsh, 35, was wanted by the Chandler Police Department on suspicion of burglary and trafficking stolen property. He was also wanted by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for allegedly violating his probation.

"The U.S. Marshals were asked to assist in the location and apprehension of Walsh as he had an extensive history of violence, fleeing, and using firearms," U.S. Marshals said in a news release on July 22.

Authorities found Walsh at a home near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive in Tempe on July 18.

Matthew Walsh

"Task Force members surrounded the home and began giving commands to Walsh and other occupants to exit. Initially, four individuals complied and were detained by police before being released. Walsh barricaded himself inside the home, with an unidentified female as Task Force members, in coordination with Chandler Police Department, Tempe Police Department SWAT, and Mesa Police

Department SWAT, worked diligently to negotiate a peaceful surrender," U.S. Marshals said.

Not long after, Walsh reportedly started shooting at officers while still inside the home.

Officers returned fire. Walsh came out of the home with a gun and jumped over a fence and into a neighbor's yard.

"Walsh was armed with a handgun while attempting to flee and was struck by police gunfire before succumbing to a self-inflicted gunshot wound," U.S. Marshals said.

Then, smoke was seen billowing out of the house. Flames ended up destroying it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No members of law enforcement were injured in this incident.

The East Valley Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

