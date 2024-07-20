Loop 202 westbound closed at Scottsdale Road in Tempe

article

A crash on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road in Tempe closed all westbound lanes of traffic on July 20.

Very little information was provided on the crash, but all traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Scottsdale Road exit.

This was causing delays for drivers coming into downtown Phoenix for the WNBA All-Star game from the east Valley.

Traffic was starting to build past McClintock Drive and all the way back to the Loop 101 junction.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

Map of where the crash happened: