Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, East Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:49 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:19 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Dust Advisory
from SAT 2:28 PM MST until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Cochise County

Loop 202 westbound closed at Scottsdale Road in Tempe

By
Published  July 20, 2024 2:39pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Arizona 511 screenshot)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A crash on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road in Tempe closed all westbound lanes of traffic on July 20.

Very little information was provided on the crash, but all traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Scottsdale Road exit.

This was causing delays for drivers coming into downtown Phoenix for the WNBA All-Star game from the east Valley.

Traffic was starting to build past McClintock Drive and all the way back to the Loop 101 junction.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

Map of where the crash happened: