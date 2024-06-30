Fiery crash in Tempe takes deadly turn; shooting lands man in the hospital | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a deadly crash in the East Valley to an event that honors the memory of 19 firefighters who died while battling the Yarnell Hill fire 11 years ago, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, June 30, 2024.
1. Fiery crash in East Valley kills 1 person
The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Priest Drive.
2. East Valley shooting lands man in the hospital
The shooting happened during the late night hours of June 29, at an apartment near US 60 and Gilbert Road.
3. Man learns fate after being found guilty in his son's starvation death
28-year-old Anthony Martinez was found guilty in May of first degree murder in the starving death of his six-year-old son.
4. Fallen Granite Mountain Hotshot crews remembered
A ceremony was held in Prescott on June 30 to honor the memory of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters who lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.
5. Your weather forecast for the night
Parts of Arizona, including the lower deserts, could see storm activity this evening.