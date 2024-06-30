Fiery crash in Tempe takes deadly turn; shooting lands man in the hospital | Nightly Roundup

article

From a deadly crash in the East Valley to an event that honors the memory of 19 firefighters who died while battling the Yarnell Hill fire 11 years ago, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, June 30, 2024.

1. Fiery crash in East Valley kills 1 person

Featured article

2. East Valley shooting lands man in the hospital

Featured article

3. Man learns fate after being found guilty in his son's starvation death

Featured article

4. Fallen Granite Mountain Hotshot crews remembered

Featured article

5. Your weather forecast for the night