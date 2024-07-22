Expand / Collapse search
Mark Kelly in national political spotlight; boaters describe monsoon chaos at Valley lake | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  July 22, 2024 6:44pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mark Kelly in national spotlight | Nightly Roundup

From why the name of Arizona's junior senator is being tossed around on the national political stage to a surprise by Mother Nature some boaters at Lake Pleasant had to endure over the weekend, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From an Arizona senator who is now in the political spotlight following President Biden's decision to withdraw from the race to a rather unexpected weekend surprise that caught some boaters off-guard, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 22, 2024.

1. Boaters describe monsoon chaos at lake near the Valley

Lake Pleasant boaters retrieve their boats after monsoon chaos over the weekend
Lake Pleasant boaters retrieve their boats after monsoon chaos over the weekend

Waters were a lot calmer on Monday at Lake Pleasant after chaos broke out when a monsoon rolled through. "The panic and everything was coming so fast."

2. Arizona senator in national political spotlight

Mark Kelly: Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president
Mark Kelly: Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president

While the future Democratic nominee is uncertain following President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not seek reelection, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's name has popped up as a potential candidate for both president and vice president.

3. U.S. Marshals release new details on Tempe deadly shooting and house fire

Tempe house fire, deadly shooting: U.S. Marshals release details about incident, identify suspect
Tempe house fire, deadly shooting: U.S. Marshals release details about incident, identify suspect

Details have been released about a deadly shooting in Tempe on July 18 where a home was first surrounded by SWAT and then burst into flames. Authorities have also named the man who was killed.

4. Disturbing discovery at West Valley construction site

Body found at Glendale construction site, investigation underway
Body found at Glendale construction site, investigation underway

The body of what appears to be a woman was found near 75th and Glendale avenues at a construction site. The victim was not identified.

5. Check your lottery ticket!

$1M Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix gas station
$1M Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix gas station

Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Phoenix gas station is $1 million richer!

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 7/22/2024