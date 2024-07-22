Mark Kelly in national political spotlight; boaters describe monsoon chaos at Valley lake | Nightly Roundup

Mark Kelly in national spotlight | Nightly Roundup
From why the name of Arizona's junior senator is being tossed around on the national political stage to a surprise by Mother Nature some boaters at Lake Pleasant had to endure over the weekend, here's a look at some of our top stories.
1. Boaters describe monsoon chaos at lake near the Valley
Waters were a lot calmer on Monday at Lake Pleasant after chaos broke out when a monsoon rolled through. "The panic and everything was coming so fast."
2. Arizona senator in national political spotlight
While the future Democratic nominee is uncertain following President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not seek reelection, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's name has popped up as a potential candidate for both president and vice president.
3. U.S. Marshals release new details on Tempe deadly shooting and house fire
Details have been released about a deadly shooting in Tempe on July 18 where a home was first surrounded by SWAT and then burst into flames. Authorities have also named the man who was killed.
4. Disturbing discovery at West Valley construction site
The body of what appears to be a woman was found near 75th and Glendale avenues at a construction site. The victim was not identified.
5. Check your lottery ticket!
Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Phoenix gas station is $1 million richer!
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
