Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly apologizes for offensive joke

“I think the word hasn’t gotten out how bad it is for him,” Kelly said. “You know, it’s gotten so bad that we recently had to release him back into the wild. He’s like halfway between an orangutan and a howler monkey. We’ve even changed his name to Rodrigo. He lives in the woods.”

McSally proposes 7 debates as Arizona Senate race heats up

McSally proposed an unusually large number of debates for a sitting senator with the bully-pulpit advantages of incumbency, but she must overcome a fundraising and polling deficit in a race that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. Several other vulnerable GOP senators from other states have similarly proposed large numbers of debates.