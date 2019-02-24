Senator-Elect Mark Kelly speaks as he prepares to work as Arizona's senator
Mark Kelly, who is the husband of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, defeated appointed Senator Martha McSally in the Nov. 3 election.
Martha McSally concedes Arizona Senate race to Mark Kelly
On Nov. 13, McSally conceded, announcing that she called Kelly to congratulate him on winning the race.
Senator-elect Mark Kelly names team, in temporary DC office
Arizona will send two Democrats to the Senate for the first time in nearly 70 years when Mark Kelly joins Kyrsten Sinema in Washington.
Mark Kelly, Martha McSally make final pitch to Arizona voters before Election Day
Incumbent Arizona Senator Martha McSally and veteran Mark Kelly are using the last day before Election Day to campaign, hoping to win over voters.
Kelly raises $39 million, McSally $23 million in Arizona Senate race
The campaigns have raked in cash by the millions and the path to control of the Senate may go through Arizona. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Martha McSally, Mark Kelly face off in first and only debate
Months of negative television ads and attacks have led up to the one and only debate between Senator Martha McSally and Mark Kelly.
Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly apologizes for offensive joke
“I think the word hasn’t gotten out how bad it is for him,” Kelly said. “You know, it’s gotten so bad that we recently had to release him back into the wild. He’s like halfway between an orangutan and a howler monkey. We’ve even changed his name to Rodrigo. He lives in the woods.”
Poll: Sen. McSally still behind Mark Kelly, but gap is narrowing
The race between Martha McSally and Mark Kelly is heating up, according to a new poll.
McSally proposes 7 debates as Arizona Senate race heats up
McSally proposed an unusually large number of debates for a sitting senator with the bully-pulpit advantages of incumbency, but she must overcome a fundraising and polling deficit in a race that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. Several other vulnerable GOP senators from other states have similarly proposed large numbers of debates.
McSally, Kelly to face off in November general election
Polls have closed in Arizona’s primary election as voters turned out in high numbers to choose candidates in various Arizona primary elections.
Big Arizona voter turnout brings slow results, few surprises
No major problems were reported at the Arizona polls on Aug. 4. Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly both easily secured their nominations, setting the stage for a battle they’ll wage until November.
Democrat Kelly reports $12.8 million for Arizona Senate bid
The retired astronaut has consistently outraised McSally in one of the most closely watched 2020 Senate contests. He’s reported the strongest fundraising of all Senate candidates this year, including incumbents.
Fox News Poll: Biden ahead in Arizona, Kelly trouncing McSally in Senate race
A new Fox News Poll finds the state shading blue -- especially in the race for the U.S. Senate, where Democrat Mark Kelly bests incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally by a 50-37 percent margin among Arizona registered voters.
Kelly raises $11 million, McSally $6 million for Arizona Senate race
Democrat Mark Kelly has again trounced Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally in fundraising for Arizona’s Senate race, announcing Tuesday that he raised $11 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Senate candidate Mark Kelly takes to airwaves with intro ad
Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly released his first campaign ad of the 2020 election on Thursday, looking to introduce himself to Arizona voters in the face of attack ads from his Republican rival.
1st McSally ad for 2020 race slams Kelly over impeachment support
Vulnerable Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally attacks her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, for supporting the impeachment removal of President Donald Trump in an ad that began airing on Wednesday.
Mark Kelly stops in Phoenix to campaign for the 2020 Senate race
Retired astronaut Mark Kelly is starting his run for the Senate in 2020, and he is making his way across the state.