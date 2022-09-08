2022 Elections: Arizona Governor's election neck and neck, Kelly ahead of Masters in Senate race

With just two months remaining until the Nocember elections, FOX 10 has partnered up with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed.

Governor's Race

For the Governor's election the race is essentially a dead heat between Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari Lake, with Hobbs polling at 44%, and Lake at 43%.

About 10% were either undecided or had no opinion.

The poll also found that both candidates are splitting the independent vote, meaning the contest remains up for grabs.

Senate Race

The race for the Senate seat currently held by Mark Kelly is a bit more one-sided, according to the numbers.

According to the poll, Kelly is polling at 45%, while Republican challenger Blake Masters is at 39%, and Libertarian Marc Victor is polling at 4%.

Meanwhile, 12% of those surveyed either remain undecided, or have no opinion.

Methodology

Both polls were made up of responses from 550 registered voters. The poll was conducted over a two-day period, and has a margin of error of 4.2%.

