2022 Arizona elections: Hobbs, Lake to field questions at gubernatorial candidate forum

Watch live:

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting a 2022 Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 7, which will allow GOP candidate Kari Lake and Democratic hopeful and current Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, to answer Arizonans' questions.

The forum follows the decision of Hobbs to not debate Lake.

The campaign manager for Hobbs pointed to a raucous debate between the four Republicans vying for their party’s nomination in the Aug. 2 primary for her decision.

Lake had already agreed to the debate and its format, which has been used for years. She also said she was ready to hit the stage with Hobbs at any time, let her pick the moderator and write all the questions.

The forum begins at 5:30 p.m.

The audience and sponsors are made up of paying members, with tickets starting at $40 and reaching up to more than $10,000.