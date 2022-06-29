Arizona GOP gubernatorial hopefuls take part in televised debate

On June 29, four Arizona Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for governor meet for the first and only televised debate.

The debate, which airs on KAET-TV (PBS), comes just a week before early ballots are mailed out, and a day after former Congressman Matt Salmon announced his decision to drop out of the race. Earlier in the day, Salmon announced his endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson, one of the four major candidates running in the primary.

Besides Taylor Robson, the other three candidates featured on the debate are former news anchor Kari Lake, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump and is ahead in the polls, Paola Tulliani-Zen, and Scott Neely.

Debate was heated at times

The candidates battled it out during the debate, as moderator Ted Simons guided them through a variety of topics, including border security, education, election integrity, the recent state budget, and the latest abortion decision, in which all said they are pro-life.

Much of the hour-long debate came down to Lake and Taylor Robson, both of whom hurled insults, with Robson calling Lake "Fake Lake," and Lake focusing on Robson's voting record.

Some of what the candidates said

"I would never shut your business down. You don't have to be a business owner or CEO to know you don't take someone's livelihood. When we needed a strong leader, I didn't see a strong leader in the Governor's Office," said Lake.

"Arizona is under attack, from the cartels at the southern border, to the liberals and Joe Biden in DC. Arizonans are hurting from inflation. We feel it every time we go to the grocery store and fill up our gas tank, and we are tired of our kids being indoctrinated," said Taylor Robson.

"I will be the guy that finishes the wall, and I am willing to drive in a semi truck to build the wall myself to get it started again, and get it done and finished," said Neely.

"Everytime I looked at something, I thought I could fix this. What are they doing? Stupidity, inept, or is it planned? I am a business person, and we need to run it like a business," said Tulliani-Zen.

Democratic gubernatorial debate next

On June 30, a debate will take place between the Democratic Party candidates.

The 2022 Primary Election is set to take place on August 2, according to the Secretary of State's website. The general election is on Nov. 8. Term limits bar current Republican Gov. Doug Ducey from running again in 2022.

Other Arizona Politics Stories