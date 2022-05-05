Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the abortion rights vote "one of the most important" saying in part "it deals with one of the most difficult decisions a woman has to make in her life.”
Non-scalable fence erected around Supreme Court as abortion rights protests continue
A tall security fence was erected around the Supreme Court Building Wednesday evening into Thursday morning following concerns about protesters and demonstrations.
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills amid Roe v. Wade leak
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Health company sees 300% spike in emergency contraceptive requests following Roe v. Wade leak
Nurx fears a reversal in Roe could impact access to birth control
Arrests made following Roe v. Wade-related protests in downtown Phoenix
Pro-choice and pro-life supporters gathered at the Arizona State Capitol on May 3, as the nation continues to react to a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that appears to signal a decision by the court's justices to overturn two rulings that paved the way for legalized abortions across the U.S.
Thousands rally in New York City for abortion rights
Foley Square is home to several federal and state government buildings, including courthouses. That is where hundreds if not thousands of activists gathered to protest on Tuesday.
Video: Anti-abortion activist scales 60-floor San Francisco Salesforce Tower
An anti-abortion activist was seen scaling the 60-floor Salesforce tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, a wild scene captured on video by some awe-struck admirers. His actions were condemned by police and firefighters.
Roe v. Wade: What you need to know about a key abortion ruling that the Supreme Court looks poised to overturn
It's a leak that sent shockwaves across the country, as reports surface on May 2 of a draft Supreme Court opinion where the justices overturned a landmark 1970s ruling that paved the way for legalized abortions in the United States. Here's what you should know about Roe v. Wade, in addition to the controversies surrounding it.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court leak: What's next for abortion laws?
If the Supreme Court decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice.
Roe v. Wade: Polls reflect most Americans support abortion rights as SCOTUS considers overturning law
As the Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade, several polls on abortion rights reflect most Americans support the right to choose while some oppose it.
Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation
Meanwhile, President Biden blasted what he called a "radical" leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Rare Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion shocks court watchers
The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. And now, in its biggest case in years, an apparent draft of an opinion has been leaked.
Protestors gather at Supreme Court after bombshell report
Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to a bombshell report on abortion rights.
Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, reported leaked draft opinion shows
The U.S. Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe versus Wade, overturning abortion rights, according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico.
Maryland to expand abortion access after lawmakers override governor's veto
Maryland lawmakers have overridden GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state.
Oklahoma abortion bill passes legislature, would make it illegal with just 1 exception
Oklahoma's abortion bill just passed the legislature. It would make abortions illegal, with only one exception.
Arizona Gov. Ducey signs 15-week abortion ban into law
Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1164 on Wednesday, March 30, which outlaws abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It mirrors a Mississippi law now being considered by the nation’s high court.
California governor signs law that makes abortions cheaper
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Tuesday to make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans, the first of more than a dozen bills the state’s Democratic leaders plan to pass this year to prepare for a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Republican lawmaker helps defeat Arizona bill banning abortion pills
“Members, I am about as pro-life as they come,” Rep. Michelle Udall of Mesa said as she joined all Democrats in voting against the measure. “However, in my research of some of these medications, they are used for other purposes as well.