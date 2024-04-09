Abortion in Arizona: State supreme court expected to issue ruling

The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday is expected to hand down what may be the biggest abortion ruling since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Arizona will decide between two laws passed more than 150 years apart:

Under a 2022 law passed by lawmakers, abortions are legal up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. A pregnancy can only be terminated when the life of the mother is at risk.

An 1864 territorial law banned all abortions in Arizona, except for cases when the life of the mother is at risk.

The 2022 ruling is the current law that is followed in the state. If the near-total ban is put back in place, it would most likely force the closures of all abortion clinics in Arizona.

Another question is how the abortion ruling may impact the 2024 election in Arizona, which is a key battleground state that could play a major role in determining the balance of power in both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Last week, a group working to put access to abortion on the November ballot announced it collected more than 500,000 signatures, far more than the 383,000 needed to file with the state by a July 3 deadline.

Tuesday's ruling would also come just a day after former President Donald Trump declined to endorse a national abortion ban, saying the issue should be left for states to decide.

The Arizona Supreme Court's ruling is expected to be announced by 10 a.m. on April 9.