Arizona abortion ruling places state among strictest in US, residents react

By and
Published  April 9, 2024 9:19pm MST
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Today the Arizona Supreme Court came down with a ruling that will implement a near-total ban on abortion across the state with an exception for mothers whose lives are in danger mid-pregnancy.

Politicians across the state - and country - issued their thoughts on the ruling with mixed emotions on the law that has origins dating back to 1864. Now Arizonans are reacting.

Arizona Supreme Court abortion law: citizens react

Reaction has been pouring in regarding the Arizona Supreme Court's decision on abortion law in the state. From lawmakers to concerned citizens, everyone seems to have thoughts on the ruling. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach has more.

Resident David Mitchell supports the ruling.

"It's terrible, absolutely, what may happen to some women in this world, but I don't believe that makes up for the right of the child to live," he said.

Others like Cyndie Mathers said that politicians have no place in deciding what happens to a woman's body.

"I've been on both sides, you know. I placed a child for adoption and I was assaulted when I was a teenager and had to choose the other thing, the abortion," she said.

"I think it's a sad day for Arizona. Really sad day for Arizona."

The decision placed Arizona among the strictest in regards to abortion laws among battleground states ahead of the November election. Organizations in Arizona that carry out abortions have two weeks until the law goes into effect.

Gabrielle Goodrick from Camelback Family Planning is concerned for her patients.

"I think everyone should be very concerned," she said. "This is going to cause an incredible disruption in getting patients the healthcare they need. It's scary, damaging, confusing and it's completely unnecessary."

Camelback Family Planning says they have not seen an influx of calls but they expect more to come through, especially from patients that are already in their care.