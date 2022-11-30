President Biden to visit Phoenix on Dec. 6

The White House says President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona next week and make a stop in Phoenix where he will tour a Taiwan semiconductor plant.

"On Tuesday, December 6, the President will travel to Phoenix, Arizona. The President will visit TSMC and discuss how his economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains, and creating good-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country," the White House said in a statement.

Biden's visit to Arizona will be his first since being elected President of the United States.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

