2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat.
Governor's race
With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
Senate race
The U.S. Senate race, between incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters is much closer. Kelly leads Masters by 2 percentage points. Libertarian, Marc Victor, is at 6%, with 6% still undecided.
Methodology
This latest InsiderAdvantage poll was conducted Oct. 24-25 over cell phone, landline and text. It included 550 likely voters, with a margin of error of 4.2%.
