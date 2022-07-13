2022 Arizona General Election: What you need to know

Arizona is holding its 2022 general election for state, federal, county and legislative candidates, along with judges and statewide ballot measures on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Learn how to register to vote, find election dates and deadlines, the candidates, polling station locations, voting by mail safety, volunteer to be a poll worker, what to bring to the polls, and how to track your early ballot's status.

Election timeline

October 11: voter registration forms must be received by 11:59 p.m. to vote in the Nov. 8 state general election

October 12: first day for counties to mail ballots to voters and first day of in-person early voting

October 28: 5 p.m. deadline to request a ballot by mail or sign up for AEVL (active early voting list) in the general election

November 1: recommended deadline to mail back your ballot

November 8: Election Day – all voting locations will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. to be counted

What happens if my early ballot is returned late?

Per AZSOS.gov, "Voters who do not mail back their ballot by the recommended deadline have until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to drop off their ballot at their County Recorder’s Office or any ballot drop-box or voting location in the county."

When do the polls open?

Polling stations will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Can I go to any polling place?

Officials at Arizona Clean Elections stated, "No. Voters must go to their assigned polling place. Polling places are only equipped to provide official ballots to those registered voters that are in the specific precinct for that polling place location. If a voter goes to the wrong polling place, they will not be able to receive the correct ballot style for their voting precinct. The poll worker should notify the voter of their correct polling place location; however, if a voter chooses to stay at the incorrect polling place, they have the right to vote a provisional ballot. This provisional ballot may not count if the County Recorder determines the voter was not at the correct polling place."

FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION

Is voting by mail safe?

"Ballot by mail has been available in Arizona for over two decades. In the 2020 General Election, approximately 89% of ballots cast were early ballots. As the majority of Arizona voters already choose this method to vote, the infrastructure and security measures are well in place to ensure ballots are safe and secure," stated officials on AZCleanElections.gov.

How is Arizona securing the vote-by-mail process?

The Secretary of State's Office lists the following methods:

Tamper Evident Envelopes and Ballot Tracking : In Arizona, counties utilize tamper evident envelopes for mailed ballots and voters can verify whether their ballot-by-mail has been sent to them and whether it has been received and accepted by the county after it has been mailed back.

Security of Ballot Drop-Off Locations and Drop-Boxes : Ballot drop-off locations and drop-boxes must comply with security requirements and procedures outlined in the Elections Procedures Manual.

Signature Verification : Every ballot-by-mail is authenticated through a rigorous signature verification process conduct by trained election officials. The voter is contacted if the signature on the ballot-by-mail affidavit is inconsistent with the signature in the voter’s registration record.

Criminal Penalties for Misconduct: Arizona law imposes severe criminal penalties for ballot tampering, vote buying, or discarding someone else’s ballot.

FIND ELECTION INFORMATION BY COUNTY

How can I register to vote?

October 11 is the deadline for Arizona voters to register before Election Day. If you were not registered by that time, you will not be able to vote in November.

Voters are required to be a U.S. citizen and 18 years of age. They must also be a resident of Arizona for at least 29 days.

You can register online at ServiceArizona.com or in person, but it’s also better to be safe than sorry. Already registered voters are encouraged to make sure their personal information is correct at https://my.arizona.vote.

"We’ve had more than 370,000 change their address and their names since January, so it’s important to make sure that information is up-to-date and correct to get you ready for this election," said Megan Gilbertson of the Maricopa County Elections Department.

1.9 million early ballots will be mailed out on October 12. The deadline to return your ballot is 7 p.m. on Election Day.





REGISTER TO VOTE IN ARIZONA

A voter displays their mail-in ballot envelope as they arrive to cast their ballot in the US presidential election at an early voting location in Phoenix, Arizona on October 16, 2020. (File photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Early voting

"Voters who wish to vote by mail but are registered as Independent or not on the Active Early Voting List are strongly encouraged to make their request as soon as possible," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. "We want to make sure everyone has enough time to make their voices heard."



Hobbs noted that there are other important items to remember about voting early, including:

All Arizona ballots-by-mail come with a postage-paid return envelope. There is no need to add more postage.

After sealing a ballot in the return envelope, voters must remember to sign and date the envelope, and include a phone number election officials can use to contact the voter if needed.

Voters can also drop off their voted ballot at the County Recorder's Office, any early voting location, any ballot drop box, or any Election Day voting location in their county.

"Voters also have the option of voting early in person. The counties will offer in-person early voting sites throughout the state, but the locations and hours of operation may vary," Hobbs said. "Voters should contact their county recorders with any questions they may have and make a plan to vote."



According to AZSOS.gov, "Your ballot-by-mail must be received by county election officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. If you are going to mail back your ballot-by-mail for the General Election, we recommend you do so by November 1, 2022. For the August 2, 2022 Primary Election, we recommend putting your ballot in the mail by July 26, 2022 . Otherwise, you should take your ballot to any ballot drop-off location or voting location in your county by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day."

If I voted already, will my vote be counted? How can I track my ballot?

For Maricopa County, you can check your early voting ballot status here. You'll need to enter your last name, address, date of birth, along with your social security number, voter ID, state ID or driver's license number.



Text the word "JOIN" to 628-683 or visit TextSignUp.Maricopa.Vote to subscribe to automatic updates on your ballot status.



For any Arizona county, you can check My.Arizona.Vote to track the status of your ballot and confirm that it was received and counted.

I lost or damaged my ballot-by-mail. How do I get a replacement?

According to AZSOS.gov, "If you have lost or damaged your ballot-by-mail, you may request a replacement ballot via mail or in-person. To request a replacement ballot by mail, contact your County Recorder’s Office directly. You may also visit a voting location on or before Election Day to vote in-person. Visit My.Arizona.Vote to find your correct voting location."

(File photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

I'm voting in person. What do I need to bring to my polling place?

A valid form of identification: Arizona driver's license; U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address; Arizona ID card, or Tribal enrollment card.



The address on your ID must match your voter registration address. If not, you must provide a utility bill in your name; bank or credit union statement (dated within 90 days of the election); Arizona vehicle registration; Indian census card; property tax statement for your residence; a piece of mail in your name marked 'Official Election Material;" Arizona vehicle insurance card; recorder's certificate; U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address; or a Tribal enrollment card.



If you have none of the items listed above, contact the Secretary of State's Office at 602-542-8683 or 1-877-THE VOTE.

I'm serving in the military overseas or reside overseas. What are my options for receiving and returning a ballot?

For military and overseas personnel to vote in the election, head to https://my.arizona.vote/UOCAVA2/default.aspx. You can request to register to vote and/or request a ballot-by-mail or upload a voted ballot. If you're unable to use the website for the ballot upload, you can fax the completed ballot to 602-364-2087 by the 7 p.m. (Arizona time) deadline on Election Day.



TAKE THE WHAT ID DO I NEED TO VOTE QUIZ

Who are the candidates on the Arizona ballot?

Governor

Katie Hobbs (D) https://www.katiehobbs.org

Kari Lake (R) https://www.karilake.com

Anthony Camboni (None, Write-In) http://AnthonyCamboni.com

Steph Denny (R, Write-In)

Mikaela Lutes-Burton (L, Write-In) https://facebook.com/mikaelaforaz

Rayshawn Merrill, (I, Write-In)

Alice Novoa (R, Write-In)

William Pounds, IV (Ind-Green, Write-In) https://poundsforarizona.com

Liana West (Green, Write-In) https://west4arizona-arizonagreenparty.nationbuilder.com

U.S. Senator

Mark Kelly (D) h ttps://markkelly.com

Blake Masters (R) https://www.blakemasters.com

Marc Victor (L) https://liveandletliverevolution.com

Sherrise Bordes (R, Write-In)

Christopher Bullock (R, Write-In)

Edward Davida (R, Write-In)

Lester Maul, (I, Write-In)

Ty McLean, Jr. (D, Write-In)

Roxanne Rodriguez (R, Write-In)

Todd Smeltzer (D, Write-In)

William Taylor (D, Write-In)

Richard Weed (R, Write-In, Withdrawn)

U.S. Congress - District 1

U.S. Congress - District 2

U.S. Congress - District 3

U.S. Congress - District 4

Kelly Cooper (R) https://www.kellycooperarizona.com

Greg Stanton (D) https://www.stantonforarizona.com

Stephan Jones (I, Write-In)

U.S. Congress - District 5

Andy Biggs (R) https://biggsforcongress.com

Javier Ramos (D) https://www.ramosaz.com

Clint Smith (I) https://www.clintsmithforcongress.com

Debra Jo Borden (D, Write-In) https://debrajo2022.com

U.S. Congress - District 6

U.S. Congress - District 7

U.S. Congress - District 8

Debbie Lesko (R) https://debbieleskoforcongress.com

Richard Grayson (D, Write-In, Withdrawn)

Alixandria Guzman (D, Write-In)

Jeremy Spreitzer (D, Write-In) https://4congress.me

U.S. Congress - District 9

Paul Gosar (R) https://drpaulgosar.com

Richard Grayson (D, Write-In)

Tom Tzitzura (D, Write-In) https://www.tzitzuraforaz.com

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Abraham Hamadeh (R) https://www.abeforag.com

Kris Mayes (D) http://www.krismayes.com

Samantha Severson (L, Write-In)

State Treasurer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Kathy Hoffman (D) https://www.electkathyhoffman.com

Tom Horne (R) https://www.electtomhorne.com

Patrick Finerd (R, Write-In)

State Mine Inspector

Corporation Commissioner

Sandra Kennedy (D) https://kennedykuby.com

Lauren Kuby (D) https://www.laurenkuby.com/kubykennedy

Nicholas Myers (R) http://nickmyers.us

Kevin Thompson (R) https://thompsonforcorpcomm.com

Christina Gibson (None, Write-In)

For Arizona judges, state senator and representative candidates, a full list is available at the Arizona Secretary of State's apps.arizona.vote website.

Statewide ballot propositions

128 : Voter protection act; court determinations

129 : Initiatives; single subject; title

130 : Constitutional property tax exemptions

131 : Lieutenant governor; joint ticket

132 : Initiatives; supermajority vote; requirement

209 : Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act

211 : Voters' Right to Know Act

308 : Tuition; postsecondary education

309 : Voter identification; affidavit; procedure

310 : Fire districts; funding; TPT increment

MORE: 2022 Election: Taking a closer look at some of Arizona's ballot proposition measures

Sign up to be a poll worker

On AZSOS.gov, officials stated, "Poll workers are an essential part of democracy and the election process. Counties rely on poll workers to work on election day, throughout the early voting period, and, in some cases, after election day. Each county has different needs, from long-term positions at their tabulation center to working at voting locations on Election Day. No matter the role, poll workers are vital to the success of elections in Arizona."

The Secretary of State's Office says poll worker hiring is done at the county's discretion and contacting your county does not guarantee a position.

Apache County: Email mclark@co.apache.az.us or call 928-337-7604 to state your interest in working the upcoming election with your name address, phone number, and party registration.

Cochise County: Hiring is finalized for 2022.

Coconino County: "To be an Election Board Worker in Coconino County, you must be a registered voter, attend the required training and meetings, and serve voters at polling locations impartially, safely, and efficiently. Elections Board Workers may earn up to $275 depending on the role they serve on Election Day. Please join our team, we are committed to supporting you in serving our county voters." Email wkasprzyk@coconino.az.gov or head to https://www.coconino.az.gov/196/Become-an-Election-Board-Worker.

Gila County: Email eemiller@gilacountyaz.gov or call 928-402-8709 to state your interest in working the upcoming election with your name address, phone number, and party registration.

Graham County: Fill out the poll worker request form at https://graham.az.gov/503/Be-A-Poll-Worker. Email questions to hdunderstadt@graham.az.gov or call 928-792-5037.

Greenlee County: Visit https://greenlee.az.gov/departments/elections to fill out the board worker application form. You can also call 928-865-2072.

La Paz County: Email elections@lapazcountyaz.org or call 928-669-6149 to state your interest in working the upcoming election with your name address, phone number, and party registration. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email bbartelsmeyer@lapazcountyaz.org to state your interest.

Maricopa County: "From poll workers to truck drivers, the Maricopa County Elections Department is hiring paid temporary workers to support elections in Maricopa County. While our hiring needs change depending on the size of the election, we would welcome Maricopa County voters to join us and work elections!" Visit http://getinvolved.maricopa.vote. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email Recruitment@Risc.Maricopa.Gov to state your interest.

Mohave County: Email elections@mohavecounty.us or call 928-753-0733 to state your interest in working the upcoming election with your name address, phone number, and party registration. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email elections@mohavecounty.us to state your interest.

Navajo County: Visit https://navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Election-Board-workers/Election-Board-Application to complete an election board application. For questions, contact elections@navajocountyaz.gov or call 928-524-4062.

Pima County: Hiring is finalized for 2022.

Pinal County: See https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/ELECTIONS/Pages/PollWorkers.aspx for the application process. Qualified high school students can be poll workers by using the same link. A parental/guardian slip must be provided.

Santa Cruz County: Complete the poll worker application at https://www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/178/Poll-Worker-Information. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email elections@santacruzcountyaz.gov to state your interest or call 520-375-7636.

Yavapai County: To complete the online poll worker application/questionnaire, visit https://apps.yavapaiaz.gov/PollWorkerApplication. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. Email web.elections@yavapaiaz.gov to state your interest or call 928-442-5190.

Yuma County: Download and complete the election worker application at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/voter-election-services/election-workers, then return it to elections@yumacountyaz.gov. Qualified high school students can be poll workers. The same application and email address can be used to submit the form.

More Arizona voter information

Recognized political parties

As of August 2022, 1,434,838 (34.52%) voters are registered Republicans, 1,287,179 (30.97%) are Democrats, and 32,600 (0.78%) are Libertarian. 1,401,450 (33.72%) listed "Other" for a party name.

Contact information

More on the 2022 Midterm Elections