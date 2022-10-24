2022 Arizona Election: How to watch ballot counting livestreams, track county results

As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona for the 2022 General Election, you can view the process as it happens live.

According to Arizona law , "For any statewide, county or legislative election, the county recorder or officer in charge of elections shall provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center.

The live video recording shall include date and time indicators and shall be linked to the secretary of state's website. "The secretary of state shall post links to the video coverage for viewing by the public."

Click on the links below to county election results websites and view live video feeds of their ongoing vote counts.

Maricopa County

The Maricopa County Elections Department began counting early ballots on October 24. Officials say all early and provisional ballots will be counted at the Elections Department, while Election Day ballots are counted on tabulators inside the Vote Center.

"The Board takes the tabulation process—and its statutory responsibility—seriously," said Chairman Bill Gates, District 3. "The equipment has been tested so we know it is programmed to count the votes accurately. We’ve hired bipartisan staff to count the ballots when political party observers are present. Regardless of who wins or loses, voters can trust in the results that our election processes, procedures, and audits provide."

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer added, "We are off to a great start for the November 2022 General Election. With 1.9 million early ballots mailed, 12 Vote Centers open and more than 25,000 new or updated voter registration applications processed, we’re excited to begin tabulation of the ballots."

State law permits the tabulation of early ballots prior to Election Day.

"Using federally and state certified tabulation equipment, Maricopa County estimates 98 percent of ballots will be reported by November 11, finalizing the count 10-12 days after Election Day," stated MCED officials.

Election results will be posted at 8 p.m. on Election Day at https://Results.Maricopa.Vote . The first posting will be all the early ballots counted to that point and the County plans to post results from Election Day Vote Centers throughout the night.

"But the count isn’t done on Election Night. The County is expecting 150-250,000 early ballots to be dropped off on Election Day. All of those early ballots must first be signature verified and processed, before they are counted. The County must also complete the tallying of write-in candidates, researching provisional ballots and curing questionable signatures prior to finalizing the counts. After Election Day, the County will post unofficial election results nightly and provide an estimated number of ballots left to count."

"Due to a new Arizona law, the County is also preparing for the increased chance of an automatic recount after final results are confirmed. Senate Bill 1008 increased the automatic recount threshold from a tenth of one percent to half of one percent. If a statewide contest triggers the new threshold, Arizona counties must count all the ballots on the machines a second time beginning in December after the Statewide canvass. It’s likely the courts would finalize the recount in late December."

You can track and verify your ballot’s status by texting "JOIN" to 628-683 or heading to https://BeBallotReady.Vote .

To watch live video feeds of the ballot vault, Mesa and Phoenix drop boxes, early voting, or tabulation: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/electionlivevideo.

Apache County

Cochise County

"All early ballots are required to be placed into a signed Affidavit envelope. Each one of those envelopes is scanned and verified by a person at the Recorder's Office who has been specially trained in forensic signature verification. These verified ballots are then processed and counted. The results are released one hour after the polls close on election night. If the signature doesn't match, the Recorder's Office will attempt to contact the voter," stated Cochise County officials. "It is very safe to vote early by mail since the signature match is done for every ballot. Voters can drop their voted ballot in the mail, bring it to the Recorder's Office or use one of the secure and convenient ballot drop boxes located around the County."

Coconino County

The Coconino County Elections Department says "All ballots are tabulated in the Central Tabulation Room. Access to the Tabulation Room is restricted to Elections staff and the bi-partisan Counting Board Members, that are trained and have passed security clearances. Credentialed Political Party Observers can observe the tabulation process in person."

Gila County

Graham County

Greenlee County

La Paz County

Mohave County

Navajo County

Pima County

Pima County offers six live video feeds: ballot processing facing east, ballot processing west wall facing southeast, ballot processing, vault - to be counted south entrance, ballot counting room, and warehouse rollup.

"To prevent the possibility of illegal manipulation of voted ballots, any time voted ballots are not in a sealed container, they shall be in the presence of no fewer than two observers from different political parties. Additionally, the two-person rule is extended to operations in the tabulation room. Anytime the server is unlocked and unsealed, there must be at least two Elections Department employees present in the room. If there are voted ballots in the room, political party observers must be present as well," stated county officials.

For more information about Pima County's Elections Center security, see their Elections Security Plan.

Pinal County

Pinal County offers two live video feeds of their tabulation room.

Santa Cruz County:

Yavapai County:

Yuma County: