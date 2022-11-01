2022 Election: Marc Victor drops out of Arizona Senate race

With just one week until Election Day in Arizona, Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the race.

In a YouTube video posted on Nov. 1, Victor announced he is dropping out of the race and endorsing Republican challenger Blake Masters over Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly.

In the latest FOX 10 Insider Advantage poll, Victor was polling at 6%, with Kelly leading Masters by two percentage points.

Even though he has dropped out of the race, Victor is on the ballot.

