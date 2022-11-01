2022 Election: Marc Victor drops out of Arizona Senate race
PHOENIX - With just one week until Election Day in Arizona, Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the race.
In a YouTube video posted on Nov. 1, Victor announced he is dropping out of the race and endorsing Republican challenger Blake Masters over Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly.
In the latest FOX 10 Insider Advantage poll, Victor was polling at 6%, with Kelly leading Masters by two percentage points.
Even though he has dropped out of the race, Victor is on the ballot.
Related stories
- 2022 Arizona election: Former President Barack Obama to campaign in Phoenix for Democrats
- 2022 Election: Feds concerned about armed people at Arizona ballot boxes
- 2022 Election: Taking a closer look at Arizona's ballot proposition measures